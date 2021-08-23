This is When Your Favorite HBO Max Shows Are Returning, Including ‘Succession,’ ‘Love Life,’ and ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

HBO and HBO Max announced on Monday when some of their big fall shows would be returning — including Love Life, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Doom Patrol, and Succession.

Curb Your Enthusiasm Returns

Originally debuting on HBO in 2001 and presenting 100 episodes to date, Curb Your Enthusiasm stars Seinfeld co-creator Larry David as an over-the-top version of himself in an unsparing but tongue-in-cheek depiction of his fictionalized life. The comedy series continues to prove how seemingly trivial details of one’s day-to-day life – a cold cup of coffee, a stained shirt, a missing toothbrush – can precipitate a chain of misfortune to hilarious effect.

Season 11 of Curb Your Enthusiasm debuts in October on HBO and HBO Max.

Doom Patrol Is As Weird As Ever

Doom Patrol reimagines one of DC Comics’ most beloved groups of superheroes. Each member of the Doom Patrol suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities but also left them scarred and disfigured. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of superpowered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. The Doom Patrol is at a difficult crossroads and each member struggles to face who they are and who they want to be. And things get a whole lot more complicated when Madame Rouge (Michelle Gomez, Doctor Who) arrives in a time machine with a very specific mission if only she could remember it.

The third season of Doom Patrol premieres on HBO Max on September 23.

Love Life Is Back For Season 2

Season two of the Max Original romantic comedy anthology series Love Life focuses on Marcus Watkins (Emmy® nominee and executive producer William Jackson Harper) as he comes out of a years-long relationship with the woman he thought was going to be his person. The rug pulled out from under him, he is plunged back into the search for the romantic fulfillment that he thought he had already found.

Love Life Season 2 debuts on HBO Max in October.

The Roy Family Faces A Possible Civil War In Succession

Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of Succession Season 2, Logan Roy begins Season 3 in a perilous position. Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.

After a 2-year break, Succession finally returns for its 3rd season in October on HBO and HBO Max.

The First Season of Gossip Girl Continues

Developed by showrunner Joshua Safran, a writer and executive producer on the original series Gossip Girl, this extension of the pop culture classic takes us back to the Upper East Side to find a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance, nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark. The series is based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original show, developed by Josh Schwartz & Stephanie Savage, which ran from 2007-2012 on The CW.

The first season of Gossip Girl continues on HBO Max in November.

Issa Rae’s Insecure Returns

Insecure follows our favorite characters as they evaluate their relationships, both new and old, in an effort to figure out who and what comes with them in this next phase of their lives.

The award-winning HBO original series returns for its fifth season in October.

More Titles Coming to HBO and HBO Max This Fall

The animated series gen:Lock focuses on a near-future dystopia undergoing a new, technologically driven world war. Fifty years in the future, an oppressive authoritarian force threatens to conquer the world. A daring team is recruited to pilot a new form of devastating mecha, but they must be willing to sacrifice everything to save the world. gen:Lock stars Michael B. Jordan and Dakota Fanning.

Each episode of the Max Original series One Perfect Shot arms one acclaimed director with an arsenal of visual tools to pull back the curtain on their most iconic shots. Using state-of-the-art technology, the directors will literally enter each shot, walking through the scene in 360 moments that allow viewers to join an immersive exploration of moviemaking. Filmmakers will share their obstacles, challenges, lessons and triumphs as they detail how they created their crowning cinematic achievements. Each helmer will also present one shot from an auteur who deeply influenced them, outlining the inspiration that catalyzed their own imagination. Famed directors Ava DuVernay, Jon Chu, Patty Jenkins and others will appear in the series.

The long-awaited new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series Sex and the City, …And Just Like That — follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.