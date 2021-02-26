 Skip to Content
Paramount Plus

This Week on ‘The Streaming Insider’ (on YouTube): Everything You Need to Know About Paramount Plus!

Jason Gurwin

Every Friday we release a brand-new video on YouTube. Want to watch this week’s episode? Click here to watch.

The Streaming Insider (2/26/2021)

On This Week’s Edition:

CBS All Access becomes Paramount Plus next week – and we’re gonna break down all the changes. We’re going to guide you through new features, new pricing, shows, originals, movies, and show you how to save 50% on your first year.

If you want to keep up on the week in streaming news, you can read our 10-15 daily news stories on our website, if you want our daily digest, you can sign-up for our newsletter, and now, with “The Streaming Insider” you can get our thoughts on the week in streaming news on YouTube.

Let us know what you think – and if you liked it, please give us a thumbs up and subscribe to get next week’s episode.

