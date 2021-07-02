This Week on ‘The Streaming Insider’ (on YouTube): Full Guided Tour of New YouTube TV 4K Plus Add-On

Every week we release a brand-new video on YouTube. Want to watch this week’s episode? Click here to watch.

The Streaming Insider (7/2/2021)

YouTube TV just released their Premium “4K Plus” Add-On, which includes 4K Streaming, Offline Downloads, and Unlimited Streams at-home.

We will go through all the features and explain what 4K content you will actually get with YouTube TV with the 4K Plus Add-On. We also show you how to download shows with YouTube TV and some limitations with the offline feature. We talk about the unlimited streams feature and how it compares to other streaming services like AT&T TV, fuboTV, and Hulu Live TV.

If you want to keep up on the week in streaming news, you can read our 10-15 daily news stories on our website, if you want our daily digest, you can sign-up for our newsletter, and now, with “The Streaming Insider” you can get our thoughts on the week in streaming news on YouTube.

Let us know what you think – and if you liked it, please give us a thumbs up and subscribe to get next week’s episode.