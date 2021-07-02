This Week on ‘The Streaming Insider’ (on YouTube): Full Guided Tour of New YouTube TV 4K Plus Add-On
Every week we release a brand-new video on YouTube. Want to watch this week’s episode? Click here to watch.
The Streaming Insider (7/2/2021)
YouTube TV just released their Premium “4K Plus” Add-On, which includes 4K Streaming, Offline Downloads, and Unlimited Streams at-home.
-
We will go through all the features and explain what 4K content you will actually get with YouTube TV with the 4K Plus Add-On.
-
We also show you how to download shows with YouTube TV and some limitations with the offline feature.
-
We talk about the unlimited streams feature and how it compares to other streaming services like AT&T TV, fuboTV, and Hulu Live TV.
If you want to keep up on the week in streaming news, you can read our 10-15 daily news stories on our website, if you want our daily digest, you can sign-up for our newsletter, and now, with “The Streaming Insider” you can get our thoughts on the week in streaming news on YouTube.
Let us know what you think – and if you liked it, please give us a thumbs up and subscribe to get next week’s episode.