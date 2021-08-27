 Skip to Content
This Week on ‘The Streaming Insider’ (on YouTube): AT&T TV is Dead, Hello DIRECTV STREAM (What’s New)

Jason Gurwin

Every week we release a brand-new video on YouTube. Want to watch this week’s episode? Click here to watch.

The Streaming Insider (8/27/2021)

On This Week’s Edition:

We took a look at the all-new DIRECTV STREAM, which was rebranded from AT&T TV. We explore pricing, plans, channels, RSNs, features, DVR, and streams.

You can read more about DIRECTV STREAM here.

If you want to keep up on the week in streaming news, you can read our 10-15 daily news stories on our website, if you want our daily digest, you can sign-up for our newsletter, and now, with “The Streaming Insider” you can get our thoughts on the week in streaming news on YouTube.

Let us know what you think – and if you liked it, please give us a thumbs up and subscribe to get next week’s episode.

