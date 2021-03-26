This Week on ‘The Streaming Insider’ (on YouTube): How to Stream Local Channels for Free (or Cheap)

Every Friday we release a brand-new video on YouTube. Want to watch this week’s episode? Click here to watch.

The Streaming Insider (3/26/2021)

On This Week’s Edition:

This week we go through four different ways to stream and record your local channels, so you don’t need to pay $65+ for a streaming service or cable.

We also show you a slick deal so you can stream your local CBS affiliate for only $2.50 a month for the next year. And, if you don’t need live access to local news – we show you a bunch of different options to get the most important local news through various streaming services.

