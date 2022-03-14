This Week on ‘The Streaming Insider’ (on YouTube): Hulu + Live TV is Making a BIG CHANGE

Every week we release a brand-new video on YouTube. Want to watch this week’s episode? Click here to watch.

The Streaming Insider (3/14/2022)

On This Week’s Edition:

Hulu + Live TV announced that they will be adding an Unlimited DVR at no extra charge. We break down when it’s coming, what features it includes, and does this make it a better option than other services like YouTube TV?

If you want to keep up on the week in streaming news, you can read our 10-15 daily news stories on our website, if you want our daily digest, you can sign-up for our newsletter, and now, with “The Streaming Insider” you can get our thoughts on the week in streaming news on YouTube.

Let us know what you think – and if you liked it, please give us a thumbs up and subscribe to get next week’s episode.