 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
HBO Max

This Week on ‘The Streaming Insider’ (on YouTube): We Breakdown Two NEW Cheaper HBO Max Plans

Jason Gurwin

Every week we release a brand-new video on YouTube. Want to watch this week’s episode? Click here to watch.

The Streaming Insider (6/4/2021)

HBO Max launched two new plans, including a new ad-supported plan for just $9.99 a month. But, if you’ve been hesitant to sign-up for a plan with ads before, we’re going to explain why you might want to give this a shot.

You can read more about it here.

If you want to keep up on the week in streaming news, you can read our 10-15 daily news stories on our website, if you want our daily digest, you can sign-up for our newsletter, and now, with “The Streaming Insider” you can get our thoughts on the week in streaming news on YouTube.

Let us know what you think – and if you liked it, please give us a thumbs up and subscribe to get next week’s episode.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.