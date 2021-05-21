 Skip to Content
This Week on ‘The Streaming Insider’ (on YouTube): Will Discovery & WarnerMedia Merger Mean Price Hikes?

Jason Gurwin

Every week we release a brand-new video on YouTube.

The Streaming Insider (5/21/2021)

On This Week’s Edition:

Discovery and WarnerMedia are merging. What does that mean for your favorite streaming service? Will Discovery+ and HBO Max become a single streaming service? Does this mean Philo and fuboTV will add TNT, TBS, and & CNN? Will there be price hikes?

If you want to keep up on the week in streaming news, you can read our 10-15 daily news stories on our website, if you want our daily digest, you can sign-up for our newsletter, and now, with “The Streaming Insider” you can get our thoughts on the week in streaming news on YouTube.

Let us know what you think – and if you liked it, please give us a thumbs up and subscribe to get next week’s episode.

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans.

