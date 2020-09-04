 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

This Week on ‘The Streaming Insider’ (Our New YouTube Show): Big Streaming News for NFL Fans!

Jason Gurwin

Every Friday we release a recap of the week in streaming on YouTube. Want to watch this week’s episode? Click here to watch.

We asked ourselves – could we give you the entire week in streaming news in just 5 minutes? Well it turns out we can. Introducing, “The Streaming Insider”, our new YouTube show which takes you “behind-the-stream” of the biggest news in cord-cutting.

If you want to keep up on the week in streaming news, you can read our 10-15 daily news stories on our website, if you want our daily digest, you can sign-up for our newsletter, and now, with “The Streaming Insider” you can get our thoughts on the week in streaming news on YouTube.

Let us know what you think – and if you liked it, please give us a thumbs up and subscribe to get next week’s episode.

The Streaming Insider (9/3/2020)

On This Week’s Edition:

Mulan launches today, but we now know when it will be free, YouTube TV makes NFL fans happy, and a new Apple TV is coming with one killer feature. This and so much more, coming up on The Streaming Insider.

  1. Mulan Coming to Disney Plus Today, For Free in December?

  2. Disney Plus Adds Progress Indicators

  3. Disney Plus to Add New Group Watch Feature?

  4. New Apple TV Device Coming This Fall?

  5. Google’s New Android TV Device Only $50

  6. YouTube TV Adds NFL Network & New Sports Plus Add-On