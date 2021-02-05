This Week on ‘The Streaming Insider’ (Our YouTube Show): Is Streaming Live TV Cheaper Than Cable in 2021?

Every Friday we release a brand-new video on YouTube. Want to watch this week’s episode? Click here to watch.

The Streaming Insider (2/5/2021)

On This Week’s Edition:

After years of prices hikes, we wondered if signing up for a Live TV Streaming Service like YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and AT&T TV was still cheaper than cable.

In order to put it to the test, I brought shame to my streaming family…I signed up for cable.

So is streaming Live TV still cheaper than cable in 2021? We went through dozens of plans to find out. On this week’s edition of The Streaming Insider!

