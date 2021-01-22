This Week on ‘The Streaming Insider’ (Our YouTube Show): New Fire TV Interface. Any Good?

Every Friday we release a brand-new video on YouTube. Want to watch this week’s episode? Click here to watch.

The Streaming Insider (1/22/2021)

On This Week’s Edition:

Amazon has brought a brand-new interface to Fire TV devices. Is it any good? We give you our thoughts on what we liked and what we didn’t – and tell you how you can get it yourself.

Want a chance to win a Fire Stick for yourself? We’re giving one away to one of our first 5,000 YouTube subscribers. But there are only a few spots left.

If you want to keep up on the week in streaming news, you can read our 10-15 daily news stories on our website, if you want our daily digest, you can sign-up for our newsletter, and now, with “The Streaming Insider” you can get our thoughts on the week in streaming news on YouTube.

Let us know what you think – and if you liked it, please give us a thumbs up and subscribe to get next week’s episode.