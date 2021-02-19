This Week on ‘The Streaming Insider’ (Our YouTube Show): YouTube TV Premium?!?

Every Friday we release a brand-new video on YouTube. Want to watch this week’s episode? Click here to watch.

The Streaming Insider (2/19/2021)

On This Week’s Edition:

YouTube TV announced two new streaming bundles - one to save on premium channels, and another that will add a ton of new premium features. We break down the the features, cost, and when you can get them.

If you want to keep up on the week in streaming news, you can read our 10-15 daily news stories on our website, if you want our daily digest, you can sign-up for our newsletter, and now, with “The Streaming Insider” you can get our thoughts on the week in streaming news on YouTube.

Let us know what you think – and if you liked it, please give us a thumbs up and subscribe to get next week’s episode.