This Week on ‘The Streaming Insider’: What’s Next For Sling TV? (A Chat w/ Sling’s President)
The Streaming Insider (2/12/2021)
On This Week’s Edition:
We sat down with Sling TV’s Group President, Michael Schwimmer to talk about the future of Sling. We covered everything from new features to price hikes, to whether they’ll add back RSNs or locals.
Chapters:
- What He’s Learned Since Starting at Sling
- Changes to Sling Since 2015
- Price Hikes in Streaming
- How to Improve the Service
- New Grid Guide Coming to Sling
- Sling Watch Party
- Sling’s Free Tier
- Are Skinny Bundles Doomed as Media Companies Merge?
- Locals and Locast on Sling TV
- Will RSNs return to Sling?
- Why You Should Be Excited for Sling in 2021
