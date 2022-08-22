Prime Video Adds DVR for ‘Thursday Night Football’; Why You’ll Want to Record Every Game

While the NFL regular season debut of Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football” is still a few weeks away, the first preseason game is coming up this week. This is the first full season that “TNF” will be available exclusively on Amazon’s streaming service, which will change the way that football fans watch games.

If you have cable or a live TV streaming service, you might be used to recording NFL games that air on linear TV. But, if you come from the streaming world, and use services like ESPN+ or MLB.TV, you are likely more accustomed to having access to a live DVR and all games available on-demand after they air.

So what happens if you can’t catch a “Thursday Night Football” game live? It depends.

All viewers will be able to join a live broadcast, pause, and rewind up to 15 minutes from the point that they turned the game on. However, if you want to watch from any point in the telecast after its starts, you will need to take advantage of Prime Video’s new DVR feature.

To do that, you have the option to set a recording for a single game or to record the entire season’s worth of “TNF” broadcasts. Once you do that, you will have the ability to pause, rewind, and fast-forward through the entire game when the game is live, and have access to full replays when the game is over.

And the good news is just like one-click checkout, one-click “Thursday Night Football” recording is already available.

Click here to visit the “Thursday Night Football” page.

Select “Record ‘Thursday Night Football.’”

Once you do that, you will get access to full DVR features as part of the broadcast.

On Thursday, Aug. 25, Prime Video will be the first streaming service to exclusively air an NFL game. While there won’t be a “TNF” game on Prime Video in Week 1 of the regular season, the Amazon streamer will broadcast 15 games during the regular season, for the next 11 seasons. Originally, the Amazon package was to begin in 2023, but the deal was moved up to start this season.

ESPN+ will also have its first exclusive game ever this season as it will broadcast the Oct. 30 contest between the Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars from London’s Wembley Stadium