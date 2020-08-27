TiVo DVRs Will Lose Access to HBO on August 31st

Some adjustments are in store for HBO subscribers who use TiVo DVRs to watch their content as TiVo announced that they will no longer carry the app beginning August 31. In an email sent to customers, the company urged their users to make the switch to HBO Max, which is available on the TiVo Stream 4K. In addition, you may need to buy a new TiVo device in order for HBO Max to work.

The removal may be due to the fact that WarnerMedia has been on a mission to clear up the confusion between all its streaming services. With HBO Go, HBO Now and HBO Max all on the market, customers had a hard time differentiating the products.

In June, WarnerMedia announced that going forward, there will be simply two apps: HBO and HBO Max. HBO Go was officially sunsetted on July 31, while HBO Now will be referred to as “HBO.”

In July, parent company AT&T revealed that 4.1 million customers activated their HBO Max accounts in their Q2 2020 earnings report. Three million of those were retail subscribers, while the rest were wholesale subscribers through AT&T.

With legacy HBO at 33 million users, both services come to a combined 36.3 million U.S. subscribers. This is up from the 34.6 million in December 31, 2019.