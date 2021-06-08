NBC’s Today All Day Streaming Channel Gets New, Original Programming

Some all-new, original programming featuring the cast of NBC’s “TODAY” is on its way to the network’s Today All Day streaming channel.

Join hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb for “TODAY in 30,” a daily, 30-minute show featuring highlights in entertainment and news, as well as some behind-the-scenes moments from the show’s morning broadcast. “Today in 30” premiers next Tuesday.

Fans of “TODAY” food programming will have plenty to chew on as “#Cooking,” hosted by Samah Dada, and “Saucy” with Anthony Contrino join the channel.

“Cooking with Cal,” premiering this summer, will feature host Dylan Dreyer and her 4-year-old son, Calvin, as they tackle recipes and undoubtedly make meal preparation adorable.

A new cooking show featuring fan-favorite Al Roker is also on the docket, although a title has not yet been disclosed.

Debuting on Thursday, June 17, shopaholics can join “TODAY” lifestyle contributor Jill Martin for a monthly show in which she reveals trends in home decor, beauty, fashion, tech, and more.

“TODAY Talks,” hosted by Jenna Bush Hager, will provide viewers with the most amusing quips, comebacks, and chats from the morning broadcast of “TODAY.”

NBC News’ Vicky Nguyen and Stephanie Ruhle will be hosting new, original consumer segments, and travel program “Incredible World,” with Keir Simmons rounds out the new content reveal.

Debuting in July of 2020, TODAY All Day is a 24-hour streaming channel extension of NBC’s “TODAY” show, television’s longest-running morning news show. The channel maintains the show’s focus on the lighter side of journalism and features programming catering to audiences more interested in domestic fun and enjoyment than the existential doom and gloom provided by the majority of mainstream 24-hour news providers.

TODAY All Day is available across all platforms including Peacock, Apple TV, Xumo, Tubi, Roku, and YouTube. The channel will also soon be available on Pluto TV.