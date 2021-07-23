 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
2020 Summer Olympics CNBC NBC Olympic Channel Peacock NBC Sports Network

Tokyo Summer Olympics Streaming Guide: Day 1 - Saturday, July 24

Ben Bowman

The 2020 Summer Olympics begin their first full day of action today. All eyes will be on the swimming events, as the legendary Katie Ledecky looks to add more gold and Team USA jumps into the pool without Michael Phelps for the first time in more than 20 years.

If you’d like to see all televised events, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock and a live TV streaming option. The Streamable recommends fuboTV for its free trial and all the necessary channels.

NBC

AT&T TV fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
NBC - -
Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France (LIVE) 9 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
3×3 U.S. Women’s Basketball 10:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan 10:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Rowing – Qualifying Heats and Repechages 10:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Archery – Mixed Team Final 10:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Cycling – Men’s Road Race 10:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Swimming – Qualifying Heats 2:45 p.m. – 6 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round 2:45 p.m. – 6 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Gymnastics – Men’s Team Competition 2:45 p.m. – 6 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Gymnastics – Men’s Team Competition 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Swimming Finals (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s 400m Individual Medley 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s 400m Freestyle 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s 400m Individual Medley 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Skateboarding – Men’s Street Qualifying 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final (LIVE) 12 a.m. – 2 a.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina 12 a.m. – 2 a.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial

USA Network

AT&T TV fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
USA Network - -
Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Cycling – Men’s Road Race (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 9:50 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 9:50 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Rowing – Qualifying Heats and Repechages 2 a.m. – 9:50 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 9:50 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 9:50 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
3×3 Basketball (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 9:50 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Water Polo – China vs. Taiwan 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Handball – Germany vs. Spain 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Fencing – Men’s Sabre & Women’s Epee Finals 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Shooting – Women’s Air Rifle 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Weightlifting – Women’s Final 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Boxing – Elimination Rounds 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Judo – Finals 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Taekwondo – Finals 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Table Tennis – Elimination Round 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. New Zealand 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Skateboarding – Men’s Street Qualifying (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
3×3 Basketball (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Archery – Women’s Team Elimination Round 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Cycling – Women’s Round Race (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial

CNBC

AT&T TV fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
CNBC - - ^ $6
Event Time Where to watch Stream now
3×3 U.S. Women’s Basketball Qualifying Round 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Softball – U.S. vs. Australia (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Rowing – Qualifying Heats 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Table Tennis – Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE) 1 a.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial

NBC Sports Network

AT&T TV fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
NBC Sports Network - -
Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Softball – U.S. vs. Mexico (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Archery – Mixed Team Final (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
3×3 Basketball 2 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Soccer – Sweden vs. Australia (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Handball – France vs. Argentina 2 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. New Zealand (LIVE) 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Soccer – Netherlands vs. Brazil 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Table Tennis – Elimination Round 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Equestrian – Dressage 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Badminton – Qualifying Round 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Handball – Denmark vs. Japan 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Softball – U.S. vs. Australia 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial

Olympic Channel

AT&T TV fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
Olympic Channel ≥ $94.99 - -
Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Tennis (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Singles, First Round 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Singles, First Round 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Tennis 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Singles, First Round 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Singles, First Round 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Tennis (LIVE) 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Singles, First Round 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Singles, First Round 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial

Peacock

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Men’s Gymnastics Qualifying (LIVE) 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France (LIVE) 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Sign Up
peacocktv.com

Peacock

Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.

It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.

Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.

The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.

The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.

Sign Up
$4.99+ / month
peacocktv.com

2020 Summer Olympics

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.