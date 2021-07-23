Tokyo Summer Olympics Streaming Guide: Day 1 - Saturday, July 24
The 2020 Summer Olympics begin their first full day of action today. All eyes will be on the swimming events, as the legendary Katie Ledecky looks to add more gold and Team USA jumps into the pool without Michael Phelps for the first time in more than 20 years.
If you’d like to see all televised events, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock and a live TV streaming option. The Streamable recommends fuboTV for its free trial and all the necessary channels.
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Cycling – Men’s Road Race (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 9:50 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Women's Qualifying Round (LIVE)
2 a.m. – 9:50 a.m.
USA
|2 a.m. – 9:50 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Rowing – Qualifying Heats and Repechages
|2 a.m. – 9:50 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 9:50 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Men's Qualifying Round (LIVE)
2 a.m. – 9:50 a.m.
USA
|2 a.m. – 9:50 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|3×3 Basketball (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 9:50 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Water Polo – China vs. Taiwan
|10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round
|10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Handball – Germany vs. Spain
|10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Fencing – Men's Sabre & Women's Epee Finals
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
USA
|10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Shooting – Women’s Air Rifle
|10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Weightlifting – Women’s Final
|10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Boxing – Elimination Rounds
|10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Judo – Finals
|10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Taekwondo – Finals
|10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Table Tennis – Elimination Round
|10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. New Zealand
|10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Skateboarding – Men's Street Qualifying (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
USA
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|3×3 Basketball (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Archery – Women's Team Elimination Round
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
USA
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Skateboarding – Men's Street Final (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
USA
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Cycling – Women’s Round Race (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
3×3 U.S. Women's Basketball Qualifying Round
8 p.m. – 1 a.m.
CNBC
|8 p.m. – 1 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Softball – U.S. vs. Australia (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 1 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Rowing – Qualifying Heats
|8 p.m. – 1 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Table Tennis – Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal
8 p.m. – 1 a.m.
CNBC
|8 p.m. – 1 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Men's Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)
1 a.m. – 2 a.m.
CNBC
|1 a.m. – 2 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Softball – U.S. vs. Mexico (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Archery – Mixed Team Final (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|3×3 Basketball
|2 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Soccer – Sweden vs. Australia (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Handball – France vs. Argentina
|2 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. New Zealand (LIVE)
|7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Soccer – Netherlands vs. Brazil
|9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Table Tennis – Elimination Round
|9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Equestrian – Dressage
|9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Badminton – Qualifying Round
|9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Handball – Denmark vs. Japan
|9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round
|9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France
|9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Men's Qualifying Round
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
NBCSN
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Softball – U.S. vs. Australia
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Tennis (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Singles, First Round
|2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Singles, First Round
|2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Tennis
|7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Singles, First Round
|7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Singles, First Round
|7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round
|7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Tennis (LIVE)
|10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Singles, First Round
|10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Singles, First Round
|10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round
|10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
Peacock
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Men’s Gymnastics Qualifying (LIVE)
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France (LIVE)
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
