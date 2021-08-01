 Skip to Content
2020 Summer Olympics

Tokyo Summer Olympics Streaming Guide: Day 10 - Monday, August 2

Ben Bowman

Track and field is heating up! First-time Olympian Rai Benjamin is a medal contender in the men’s 400m hurdles final. London gold medalist Brittney Reese and Tara Davis aim to win America’s third straight gold in the women’s long jump. Americans Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad will compete in the women’s 400m hurdles semifinals. Nine-time Olympic medalist and six-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix (women’s 400m) and Noah Lyles (men’s 200m) are also expected to compete in qualifiers.

Jade Carey is expected to represent Team USA in the women’s gymnastics floor final live Monday morning at 4 a.m. ET on Peacock. Coverage will also be presented in primetime Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Megan Rapinoe and the U.S. women’s soccer team play Canada in the semifinals live Monday at 4 a.m. ET on USA Network, with a spot in the gold medal match on the line.

Kevin Durant and the U.S. men’s basketball team, aiming for its fourth consecutive gold medal, face Pau and Marc Gasol and Spain in the quarterfinals live at 12:40 a.m. ET/9:40 p.m. PT Monday on Peacock. The game will also be presented Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.

Women’s beach volleyball elimination round action will be presented live Monday on NBC at 8 p.m. ET. On the men’s side, Americans Jake Gibb and Tri Bourne play Germany live Monday at 9 a.m. ET on NBCSN.

USA baseball, featuring former MLB players Todd Frazier and Edwin Jackson, face Japan in the playoff round live Monday morning at 6 a.m. ET on NBCSN.

If you’d like to see all televised events, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock and a live TV streaming option. The Streamable recommends fuboTV for its free trial and all the necessary channels.

NBC

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Equestrian – Eventing, Jumping Finals 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Artistic Swimming – Duet Qualifying 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Greece 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Elimination Round 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Diving – Men’s Springboard Qualifying 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Gymnastics – Men’s Vault and Men’s Rings Finals 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Gymnastics – Women’s Floor Final 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Track & Field – Finals, Semifinals & Qualifying 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s 200m Semifinal (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s 400m Semifinal (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s 400 Hurdles Semifinal (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Steeplechase Final (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s 5000m Final (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s 400m Round 1 (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s 400 Hurdles Final (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Long Jump Final (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s 200m Round 1 (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Soccer – Women’s Semifinal 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE) 12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial

USA Network

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Equestrian – Eventing, Jumping Finals 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Artistic Swimming – Duet Qualifying 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Greece 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Elimination Round 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Diving – Men’s Springboard Qualifying 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Gymnastics – Men’s Vault and Men’s Rings Finals 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Gymnastics – Women’s Floor Final 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Track & Field – Finals, Semifinals & Qualifying 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Women’s 200m Semifinal (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Men’s 400m Semifinal (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Women’s 400 Hurdles Semifinal (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Steeplechase Final (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Women’s 5000m Final (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Women’s 400m Round 1 (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Men’s 400 Hurdles Final (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Long Jump Final (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Men’s 200m Round 1 (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Soccer – Women’s Semifinal 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE) 12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial

CNBC

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Diving – Men’s Springboard Qualifying (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 5 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Field Hockey – Women’s Quarterfinal 2 a.m. – 5 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s 400m Round 1 (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s 400 Hurdles Final (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Long Jump Final (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s 200m Round 1 (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s 1500m Round 1 (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Canoeing – Sprint Finals 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial

NBC Sports Network

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Equestrian – Eventing, Cross Country 2 a.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Elimination Rounds (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Fencing – Men’s Team Foil Final 2 a.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Volleyball – Women, China vs. Turkey 2 a.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Weightlifting – Women’s Final (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Badminton – Men’ Singles Final (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Soccer – Women’s Semifinal 2 a.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Badminton – Women’s Doubles Final 2 a.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Equestrian – Eventing, Jumping Finals 2 a.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Field Hockey – Women’s Quarterfinal 2 a.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Handball – Women, Netherlands vs. Montenegro 2 a.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial

Olympic Channel

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Wrestling Finals (LIVE) 5 a.m. – 9 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Greco-Roman 60kg Final 5 a.m. – 9 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Greco-Roman 130kg Final 5 a.m. – 9 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Freestyle 76kg Final 5 a.m. – 9 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Greco-Roman 77kg Semifinal 5 a.m. – 9 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Greco-Roman 97kg Semifinal 5 a.m. – 9 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Wrestling 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Wrestling Qualifying Rounds (LIVE) 10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Greco-Roman 67kg 10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Greco-Roman 77kg 10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Greco-Roman 87kg 10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Greco-Roman 97kg 10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Freestyle 62kg 10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Freestyle 68kg 10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Wrestling 12:30 a.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial

Golf Channel

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Men’s First Round 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Golf Channel Stream with Free Trial

Peacock

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Men’s Basketball – Quarterfinal (LIVE) 12:40 a.m. – 2 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Gymnastics Event Finals (LIVE) 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Men’s Rings Final 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Women’s Floor Exercise 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Men’s Vault 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Track & Field (LIVE) 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Women’s Pole Vault Qualifying Round 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Women’s 200m Semifinals 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Women’s Discus Throw Final 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Men’s 400m Semifinals 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Women’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Women’s 5000m Final 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
peacocktv.com

Peacock

Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.

It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.

Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.

The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.

The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.

$4.99+ / month
peacocktv.com

2020 Summer Olympics

