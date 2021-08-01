Tokyo Summer Olympics Streaming Guide: Day 10 - Monday, August 2

Track and field is heating up! First-time Olympian Rai Benjamin is a medal contender in the men’s 400m hurdles final. London gold medalist Brittney Reese and Tara Davis aim to win America’s third straight gold in the women’s long jump. Americans Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad will compete in the women’s 400m hurdles semifinals. Nine-time Olympic medalist and six-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix (women’s 400m) and Noah Lyles (men’s 200m) are also expected to compete in qualifiers.

Jade Carey is expected to represent Team USA in the women’s gymnastics floor final live Monday morning at 4 a.m. ET on Peacock. Coverage will also be presented in primetime Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Megan Rapinoe and the U.S. women’s soccer team play Canada in the semifinals live Monday at 4 a.m. ET on USA Network, with a spot in the gold medal match on the line.

Kevin Durant and the U.S. men’s basketball team, aiming for its fourth consecutive gold medal, face Pau and Marc Gasol and Spain in the quarterfinals live at 12:40 a.m. ET/9:40 p.m. PT Monday on Peacock. The game will also be presented Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.

Women’s beach volleyball elimination round action will be presented live Monday on NBC at 8 p.m. ET. On the men’s side, Americans Jake Gibb and Tri Bourne play Germany live Monday at 9 a.m. ET on NBCSN.

USA baseball, featuring former MLB players Todd Frazier and Edwin Jackson, face Japan in the playoff round live Monday morning at 6 a.m. ET on NBCSN.

If you’d like to see all televised events, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock and a live TV streaming option. The Streamable recommends fuboTV for its free trial and all the necessary channels.

