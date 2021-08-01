Tokyo Summer Olympics Streaming Guide: Day 10 - Monday, August 2
Track and field is heating up! First-time Olympian Rai Benjamin is a medal contender in the men’s 400m hurdles final. London gold medalist Brittney Reese and Tara Davis aim to win America’s third straight gold in the women’s long jump. Americans Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad will compete in the women’s 400m hurdles semifinals. Nine-time Olympic medalist and six-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix (women’s 400m) and Noah Lyles (men’s 200m) are also expected to compete in qualifiers.
Jade Carey is expected to represent Team USA in the women’s gymnastics floor final live Monday morning at 4 a.m. ET on Peacock. Coverage will also be presented in primetime Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.
Megan Rapinoe and the U.S. women’s soccer team play Canada in the semifinals live Monday at 4 a.m. ET on USA Network, with a spot in the gold medal match on the line.
Kevin Durant and the U.S. men’s basketball team, aiming for its fourth consecutive gold medal, face Pau and Marc Gasol and Spain in the quarterfinals live at 12:40 a.m. ET/9:40 p.m. PT Monday on Peacock. The game will also be presented Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.
Women’s beach volleyball elimination round action will be presented live Monday on NBC at 8 p.m. ET. On the men’s side, Americans Jake Gibb and Tri Bourne play Germany live Monday at 9 a.m. ET on NBCSN.
USA baseball, featuring former MLB players Todd Frazier and Edwin Jackson, face Japan in the playoff round live Monday morning at 6 a.m. ET on NBCSN.
If you'd like to see all televised events, you'll need a subscription to Peacock and a live TV streaming option.
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Equestrian – Eventing, Jumping Finals
|12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Artistic Swimming – Duet Qualifying
|12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Greece
|12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Beach Volleyball – Men’s Elimination Round
|12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Diving – Men’s Springboard Qualifying
|12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Gymnastics – Men’s Vault and Men’s Rings Finals
|12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Beach Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Gymnastics – Women’s Floor Final
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Track & Field – Finals, Semifinals & Qualifying
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s 200m Semifinal (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s 400m Semifinal (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s 400 Hurdles Semifinal (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Steeplechase Final (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s 5000m Final (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s 400m Round 1 (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s 400 Hurdles Final (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Long Jump Final (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s 200m Round 1 (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Soccer – Women’s Semifinal
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)
|12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.
It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.
The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.
