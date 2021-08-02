 Skip to Content
2020 Summer Olympics

Tokyo Summer Olympics Streaming Guide: Day 11 - Tuesday, August 3

Ben Bowman

Biles is back! After dropping out of several competitions over the past week, Simone Biles will have a chance to silence her critics on the balance beam live Tuesday morning at 4 a.m. ET on Peacock. But she’ll have to contend with teammate Suni Lee, winner of the all-around gymnastics gold.

For the men, Brody Malone and Sam Mikulak aim to contend for a medal in the horizontal bar final. Coverage of both gymnastics events will be be presented in primetime Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

The biggest stars in track & field will be on display during finals, semifinals and qualifiers Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and USA Network. Live in primetime on NBC, Americans Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad go for gold in the women’s 400m hurdles final and Grant Holloway headlines the men’s 110m hurdles semifinals. First-time Olympian Athing Mu contends for the gold medal in the women’s 800m final and Noah Lyles is also expected to compete in the men’s 200m qualifiers, where he is a gold medal contender.

Four Americans — Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda, Danielle Kang and Lexi Thompson — headline the 60-woman field in the women’s golf tournament, as the first round gets underway from Kasumigaseki Country Club live Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

If you’d like to see all televised events, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock and a live TV streaming option. The Streamable recommends fuboTV for its free trial and all the necessary channels. If you’d like to watch golf in 4K, fuboTV is also your best option.

NBC

AT&T TV fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
NBC - -
Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Cycling – Track Finals 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Water Polo – Women’s Quarterfinal 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Sport Climbing – Men’s Qualifying 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Gymnastics – Men’s Parallel Bars Final 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Basketball – Men’s Quarterfinal 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Diving – Men’s Springboard Final 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Track & Field – Finals, Semifinals & Qualifying 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s 110 Hurdles Round 1 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s 200m Semifinals 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s 800m Final 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s 200m Final 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s 110 Hurdles Semifinals (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s 400 Hurdles Final (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Gymnastics – Men’s Horizontal Bar Final 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Gymnastics – Women’s Balance Beam Final 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Skateboarding – Women’s Park Final 12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE) 12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial

USA Network

AT&T TV fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
USA Network - -
Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinals 2 a.m. – 8 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Basketball – Men’s Quarterfinals 2 a.m. – 8 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Basketball – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE) 8 a.m. – 9:50 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE) 9:50 a.m. – 8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Sport Climbing – Men’s Qualifying 9:50 a.m. – 8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Soccer – Men’s Semifinal 9:50 a.m. – 8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Table Tennis – Women’s Team Semifinal 9:50 a.m. – 8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Weightlifting – Men’s Final 9:50 a.m. – 8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Boxing – Finals 9:50 a.m. – 8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Wrestling – Finals 9:50 a.m. – 8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Handball – Men’s Quarterfinal 9:50 a.m. – 8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal 9:50 a.m. – 8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Track & Field – Finals and Semifinals 8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Women’s 400 Hurdles Final (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Men’s 110 Hurdles Semifinals (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Decathlon (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Heptathlon (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal 8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Basketball – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE) 12:30 a.m. – 2:30 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial

CNBC

AT&T TV fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
CNBC - - ^ $6
Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Diving – Men’s Springboard Final (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 4 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Handball – Men’s Quarterfinal 2 a.m. – 4 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Skateboarding – Women’s Park Qualifying (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Canoeing – Sprint Quarterfinals (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Skateboarding – Women’s Park Final (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Water Polo – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial

NBC Sports Network

AT&T TV fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
NBC Sports Network - -
Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Elimination Round 2 a.m. – 4 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal 2 a.m. – 4 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Soccer – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE) 4 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Cycling – Track Finals 4 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Soccer – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE) 4 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE) 4 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal 4 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Water Polo – Women’s Quarterfinal 4 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Canoeing – Sprint Finals 4 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Field Hockey – Men’s Semifinal 4 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Artistic Swimming – Duet Qualifying 4 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying 4 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Water Polo – Women’s Quarterfinal 4 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Swimming – Women’s Marathon (LIVE) 4 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Water Polo – Women’s Quarterfinal 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Soccer – Men’s Semifinal 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Basketball – Men’s Quarterfinal 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Soccer – Men’s Semifinal 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial

Olympic Channel

AT&T TV fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
Olympic Channel ≥ $94.99 - -
Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Wrestling Finals (LIVE) 5 a.m. – 9 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Greco-Roman 77kg Final 5 a.m. – 9 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Greco-Roman 97kg Final 5 a.m. – 9 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Freestyle 68kg Final 5 a.m. – 9 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Greco-Roman 67kg Semifinals 5 a.m. – 9 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Greco-Roman 87kg Semifinals 5 a.m. – 9 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Freestyle 62kg Semifinals 5 a.m. – 9 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Wrestling 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Wrestling Qualifying Rounds (LIVE) 10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Greco-Roman 67kg Final 10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Greco-Roman 87kg Final 10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Freestyle 57kg 10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Freestyle 62kg Final 10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Freestyle 57kg 10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Freestyle 86kg 10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Wrestling 12:30 a.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial

Golf Channel

AT&T TV fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
Golf Channel ≥ $94.99 - - ^ $11
Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Women’s First Round (LIVE) 6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m. Golf Channel Stream with Free Trial

Peacock

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Gymnastics Event Finals (LIVE) 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Men’s Parallel Bars 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Women’s Balance Beam 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Men’s Horizontal Bar 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Track & Field (LIVE) 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Men’s Shot Put Qualifying Round 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Men’s Pole Vault Final 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Men’s 5000m Round 1 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Women’s Hammer Throw Final 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Men’s 200m Semifinals 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Women’s 800m Final 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Women’s 200m Final 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Sign Up
peacocktv.com

Peacock

Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.

It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.

Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.

The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.

The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.

Sign Up
$4.99+ / month
peacocktv.com

2020 Summer Olympics

