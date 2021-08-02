Tokyo Summer Olympics Streaming Guide: Day 11 - Tuesday, August 3
Biles is back! After dropping out of several competitions over the past week, Simone Biles will have a chance to silence her critics on the balance beam live Tuesday morning at 4 a.m. ET on Peacock. But she’ll have to contend with teammate Suni Lee, winner of the all-around gymnastics gold.
For the men, Brody Malone and Sam Mikulak aim to contend for a medal in the horizontal bar final. Coverage of both gymnastics events will be be presented in primetime Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.
The biggest stars in track & field will be on display during finals, semifinals and qualifiers Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and USA Network. Live in primetime on NBC, Americans Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad go for gold in the women’s 400m hurdles final and Grant Holloway headlines the men’s 110m hurdles semifinals. First-time Olympian Athing Mu contends for the gold medal in the women’s 800m final and Noah Lyles is also expected to compete in the men’s 200m qualifiers, where he is a gold medal contender.
Four Americans — Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda, Danielle Kang and Lexi Thompson — headline the 60-woman field in the women’s golf tournament, as the first round gets underway from Kasumigaseki Country Club live Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.
If you’d like to see all televised events, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock and a live TV streaming option. The Streamable recommends fuboTV for its free trial and all the necessary channels. If you’d like to watch golf in 4K, fuboTV is also your best option.
Event
Time
Where to watch
|Stream now
Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Cycling – Track Finals
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Water Polo – Women's Quarterfinal
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Sport Climbing – Men's Qualifying
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Gymnastics – Men's Parallel Bars Final
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Basketball – Men's Quarterfinal
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Diving – Men's Springboard Final
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Track & Field – Finals, Semifinals & Qualifying
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Men's 110 Hurdles Round 1
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Men's 200m Semifinals
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Women's 800m Final
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Women's 200m Final
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Men's 110 Hurdles Semifinals (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Women's 400 Hurdles Final (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Gymnastics – Men's Horizontal Bar Final
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Gymnastics – Women's Balance Beam Final
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Skateboarding – Women's Park Final
12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Volleyball – Women's Quarterfinal (LIVE)
12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Event
Time
Where to watch
|Stream now
Volleyball – Men's Quarterfinals
2 a.m. – 8 a.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Basketball – Men's Quarterfinals
2 a.m. – 8 a.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Basketball – Men's Quarterfinal (LIVE)
8 a.m. – 9:50 a.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Volleyball – Men's Quarterfinal (LIVE)
9:50 a.m. – 8 p.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Sport Climbing – Men's Qualifying
9:50 a.m. – 8 p.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Soccer – Men's Semifinal
9:50 a.m. – 8 p.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Table Tennis – Women's Team Semifinal
9:50 a.m. – 8 p.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Weightlifting – Men's Final
9:50 a.m. – 8 p.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Boxing – Finals
9:50 a.m. – 8 p.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Wrestling – Finals
9:50 a.m. – 8 p.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Handball – Men's Quarterfinal
9:50 a.m. – 8 p.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Volleyball – Men's Quarterfinal
9:50 a.m. – 8 p.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Track & Field – Finals and Semifinals
8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Women's 400 Hurdles Final (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Men's 110 Hurdles Semifinals (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Decathlon (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Heptathlon (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Volleyball – Women's Quarterfinal
8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Basketball – Women's Quarterfinal (LIVE)
12:30 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Event
Time
Where to watch
|Stream now
Diving – Men's Springboard Final (LIVE)
2 a.m. – 4 a.m.
CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Handball – Men's Quarterfinal
2 a.m. – 4 a.m.
CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Men's Quarterfinal (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Skateboarding – Women's Park Qualifying (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Canoeing – Sprint Quarterfinals (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Skateboarding – Women's Park Final (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Water Polo – Men's Quarterfinal (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Event
Time
Where to watch
|Stream now
Beach Volleyball – Women's Elimination Round
2 a.m. – 4 a.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Women's Quarterfinal
2 a.m. – 4 a.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Soccer – Men's Semifinal (LIVE)
4 a.m. – 8 p.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Cycling – Track Finals
4 a.m. – 8 p.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Soccer – Men's Semifinal (LIVE)
4 a.m. – 8 p.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Women's Quarterfinal (LIVE)
4 a.m. – 8 p.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Women's Quarterfinal
4 a.m. – 8 p.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Water Polo – Women's Quarterfinal
4 a.m. – 8 p.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Canoeing – Sprint Finals
4 a.m. – 8 p.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Field Hockey – Men's Semifinal
4 a.m. – 8 p.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Artistic Swimming – Duet Qualifying
4 a.m. – 8 p.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying
4 a.m. – 8 p.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Water Polo – Women's Quarterfinal
4 a.m. – 8 p.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Swimming – Women's Marathon (LIVE)
4 a.m. – 8 p.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Water Polo – Women's Quarterfinal
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Soccer – Men's Semifinal
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Basketball – Men's Quarterfinal
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Soccer – Men's Semifinal
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Event
Time
Where to watch
|Stream now
Wrestling Finals (LIVE)
5 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Greco-Roman 77kg Final
|5 a.m. – 9 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Greco-Roman 97kg Final
|5 a.m. – 9 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Freestyle 68kg Final
|5 a.m. – 9 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Greco-Roman 67kg Semifinals
|5 a.m. – 9 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Greco-Roman 87kg Semifinals
|5 a.m. – 9 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Freestyle 62kg Semifinals
|5 a.m. – 9 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Wrestling
|9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Wrestling Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)
|10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Greco-Roman 67kg Final
|10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Greco-Roman 87kg Final
|10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Freestyle 57kg
|10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Freestyle 62kg Final
|10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Freestyle 57kg
|10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Freestyle 86kg
|10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Wrestling
|12:30 a.m. – 2 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Women’s First Round (LIVE)
|6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.
|Golf Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
Peacock
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Gymnastics Event Finals (LIVE)
|4 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Men’s Parallel Bars
|4 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Women’s Balance Beam
|4 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Men’s Horizontal Bar
|4 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Track & Field (LIVE)
|4 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1
|4 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Men’s Shot Put Qualifying Round
|4 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Men’s Pole Vault Final
|4 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Men’s 5000m Round 1
|4 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Women’s Hammer Throw Final
|4 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Men’s 200m Semifinals
|4 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Women’s 800m Final
|4 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Women’s 200m Final
|4 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
