Tokyo Summer Olympics Streaming Guide: Day 11 - Tuesday, August 3

Biles is back! After dropping out of several competitions over the past week, Simone Biles will have a chance to silence her critics on the balance beam live Tuesday morning at 4 a.m. ET on Peacock. But she’ll have to contend with teammate Suni Lee, winner of the all-around gymnastics gold.

For the men, Brody Malone and Sam Mikulak aim to contend for a medal in the horizontal bar final. Coverage of both gymnastics events will be be presented in primetime Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

The biggest stars in track & field will be on display during finals, semifinals and qualifiers Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and USA Network. Live in primetime on NBC, Americans Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad go for gold in the women’s 400m hurdles final and Grant Holloway headlines the men’s 110m hurdles semifinals. First-time Olympian Athing Mu contends for the gold medal in the women’s 800m final and Noah Lyles is also expected to compete in the men’s 200m qualifiers, where he is a gold medal contender.

Four Americans — Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda, Danielle Kang and Lexi Thompson — headline the 60-woman field in the women’s golf tournament, as the first round gets underway from Kasumigaseki Country Club live Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

If you’d like to see all televised events, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock and a live TV streaming option. The Streamable recommends fuboTV for its free trial and all the necessary channels. If you’d like to watch golf in 4K, fuboTV is also your best option.

