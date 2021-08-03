Tokyo Summer Olympics Streaming Guide: Day 12 - Wednesday, August 4
The U.S. men’s basketball team is aiming for its fourth consecutive gold medal, but it will have to get through Australia first. You’ll see the men’s basketball semifinals live Wednesday evening at 12:15 a.m. ET/9:15 p.m. PT on Peacock, with a berth in the gold medal game on the line.
Live track & field action in primetime Wednesday night on NBC and USA Network will feature the men’s 110m hurdles final as well as qualifiers in the men’s 4x100m relay. American Grant Holloway, the reigning world champion, aims to contend for the gold medal in the 110m hurdles final.
Nine-time Olympic medalist and six-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix (women’s 400m semifinals) and Noah Lyles (men’s 200m final) are expected to headline American contenders in track & field action live Wednesday morning at 6 a.m. ET on Peacock. Rio bronze medalist Emma Coburn will also aim for a second consecutive Olympic medal in the women’s steeplechase final live Wednesday on Peacock. Peacock will also present live coverage of track & field finals and qualifying rounds Thursday morning beginning at 6:15 a.m. ET.
Live coverage of women’s beach volleyball semifinal action will feature Americans April Ross/Alix Klineman (vs. Switzerland) Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.
Four Americans — Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda, Danielle Kang and Lexi Thompson — headline the 60-woman field in the women’s golf tournament, as the second round from Kasumigaseki Country Club is presented live Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.
If you’d like to see all televised events, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock and a live TV streaming option. The Streamable recommends fuboTV for its free trial, Golf Channel in 4K, and all the other Olympic-related channels.
Event
Time
Where to watch
|Stream now
Equestrian – Individual Jumping Final
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Artistic Swimming – Duet Final
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Sport Climbing – Women's Qualifying
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Men's Quarterfinal
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Skateboarding – Women's Park Final
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Diving – Women's Platform Qualifying
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Women's Semifinal (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Track & Field – Finals, Semifinals and Qualifying
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Women's 4×100 Relay Qualifying (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Women's Steeplechase Final
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Men's 800m Final
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Men's 200m Final
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Women's 400m Semifinals
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Women's 1500m Semifinals
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Men's 4×100 Relay Qualifying (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Men's Triple Jump Final (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Men's Shot Put Final (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Men's 110 Hurdles Final (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Diving – Women's Platform Semifinal (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Volleyball – Men's Semifinal (LIVE)
12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Event
Time
Where to watch
|Stream now
Basketball – Women's Quarterfinals (LIVE)
2 a.m. – 10 a.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Diving – Women's Platform Qualifying (LIVE)
2 a.m. – 10 a.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Artistic Swimming – Duet Final (LIVE)
2 a.m. – 10 a.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Sport Climbing – Women's Qualifying
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Cycling – Track Finals
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Table Tennis – Team Semifinal
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Handball – Women's Quarterfinal
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Weightlifting – Men's Final
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Wrestling – Finals
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Boxing – Finals and Semifinals
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Volleyball – Women's Quarterfinal
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Basketball – Women's Quarterfinal
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Track & Field – Finals (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Men's 110 Hurdles Final
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Men's Shot Put Final
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Men's Triple Jump Final
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Heptathlon
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Decathlon
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Event
Time
Where to watch
|Stream now
Beach Volleyball – Men's Quarterfinal
2 a.m. – 4 a.m.
CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Handball – Women's Quarterfinal
2 a.m. – 4 a.m.
CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Skateboarding – Men's Park Qualifying (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Skateboarding – Men's Park Qualifying
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Diving – Women's Platform Semifinal (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Canoeing – Sprint Finals (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Skateboarding – Men's Park Final (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Canoeing – Sprint Finals
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Field Hockey – Men's Bronze Medal
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Event
Time
Where to watch
|Stream now
Volleyball – Men's Quarterfinal
2 a.m. – 8 p.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Volleyball – Women's Quarterfinals (LIVE)
2 a.m. – 8 p.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Equestrian – Individual Jumping Final (LIVE)
2 a.m. – 8 p.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Men's Quarterfinals
2 a.m. – 8 p.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Field Hockey – Women's Semifinal
2 a.m. – 8 p.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Water Polo – Men's Quarterfinal
2 a.m. – 8 p.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Baseball – Semifinal
2 a.m. – 8 p.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Swimming – Men's Marathon (LIVE)
2 a.m. – 8 p.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Water Polo – Men's Quarterfinal
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Men's Quarterfinal
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Basketball – Women's Quarterfinal
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Equestrian – Individual Jumping Final
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Event
Time
Where to watch
|Stream now
Wrestling Finals (LIVE)
5 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
Greco-Roman 67kg Final
5 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
Greco-Roman 87kg Final
5 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
Women's Freestyle 62g Final
5 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
Men's Freestyle 57kg Semifinals
5 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
Men's Freestyle 86kg Semifinals
5 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Olympic
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Freestyle 57kg Semifinals
|5 a.m. – 9 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Wrestling
|9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Wrestling Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)
|10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Freestyle 53kg
|10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Freestyle 57kg
|10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Freestyle 57kg
|10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Freestyle 74kg
|10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Freestyle 86kg
|10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Freestyle 125kg
|10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Wrestling
|12:30 a.m. – 2 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Women’s First Round
|9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Golf Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Second Round (LIVE)
|6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.
|Golf Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
Peacock
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Men’s Basketball – Semifinal (LIVE)
|12:15 a.m. – 2 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Track & Field (LIVE)
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Men’s Decathlon High Jump
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Women’s 1500m Semifinals
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Women’s 400m Semifinals
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final and Victory Ceremony
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Men’s Hammer Throw Final
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Women’s Heptathlon 200m
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Men’s 800m Final
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Men’s Decathlon 400m
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Men’s 200m Final
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.
It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.
The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.
2020 Summer Olympics
