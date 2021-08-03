Tokyo Summer Olympics Streaming Guide: Day 12 - Wednesday, August 4

The U.S. men’s basketball team is aiming for its fourth consecutive gold medal, but it will have to get through Australia first. You’ll see the men’s basketball semifinals live Wednesday evening at 12:15 a.m. ET/9:15 p.m. PT on Peacock, with a berth in the gold medal game on the line.

Live track & field action in primetime Wednesday night on NBC and USA Network will feature the men’s 110m hurdles final as well as qualifiers in the men’s 4x100m relay. American Grant Holloway, the reigning world champion, aims to contend for the gold medal in the 110m hurdles final.

Nine-time Olympic medalist and six-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix (women’s 400m semifinals) and Noah Lyles (men’s 200m final) are expected to headline American contenders in track & field action live Wednesday morning at 6 a.m. ET on Peacock. Rio bronze medalist Emma Coburn will also aim for a second consecutive Olympic medal in the women’s steeplechase final live Wednesday on Peacock. Peacock will also present live coverage of track & field finals and qualifying rounds Thursday morning beginning at 6:15 a.m. ET.

Live coverage of women’s beach volleyball semifinal action will feature Americans April Ross/Alix Klineman (vs. Switzerland) Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Four Americans — Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda, Danielle Kang and Lexi Thompson — headline the 60-woman field in the women’s golf tournament, as the second round from Kasumigaseki Country Club is presented live Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

If you’d like to see all televised events, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock and a live TV streaming option. The Streamable recommends fuboTV for its free trial, Golf Channel in 4K, and all the other Olympic-related channels.

