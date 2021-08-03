 Skip to Content
2020 Summer Olympics

Tokyo Summer Olympics Streaming Guide: Day 12 - Wednesday, August 4

Ben Bowman

The U.S. men’s basketball team is aiming for its fourth consecutive gold medal, but it will have to get through Australia first. You’ll see the men’s basketball semifinals live Wednesday evening at 12:15 a.m. ET/9:15 p.m. PT on Peacock, with a berth in the gold medal game on the line.

Live track & field action in primetime Wednesday night on NBC and USA Network will feature the men’s 110m hurdles final as well as qualifiers in the men’s 4x100m relay. American Grant Holloway, the reigning world champion, aims to contend for the gold medal in the 110m hurdles final.

Nine-time Olympic medalist and six-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix (women’s 400m semifinals) and Noah Lyles (men’s 200m final) are expected to headline American contenders in track & field action live Wednesday morning at 6 a.m. ET on Peacock. Rio bronze medalist Emma Coburn will also aim for a second consecutive Olympic medal in the women’s steeplechase final live Wednesday on Peacock. Peacock will also present live coverage of track & field finals and qualifying rounds Thursday morning beginning at 6:15 a.m. ET.

Live coverage of women’s beach volleyball semifinal action will feature Americans April Ross/Alix Klineman (vs. Switzerland) Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Four Americans — Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda, Danielle Kang and Lexi Thompson — headline the 60-woman field in the women’s golf tournament, as the second round from Kasumigaseki Country Club is presented live Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

If you’d like to see all televised events, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock and a live TV streaming option. The Streamable recommends fuboTV for its free trial, Golf Channel in 4K, and all the other Olympic-related channels.

NBC

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Equestrian – Individual Jumping Final 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Artistic Swimming – Duet Final 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Sport Climbing – Women’s Qualifying 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Skateboarding – Women’s Park Final 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Diving – Women’s Platform Qualifying 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Track & Field – Finals, Semifinals and Qualifying 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s 4×100 Relay Qualifying (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Steeplechase Final 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s 800m Final 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s 200m Final 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s 400m Semifinals 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s 1500m Semifinals 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s 4×100 Relay Qualifying (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Triple Jump Final (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Shot Put Final (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s 110 Hurdles Final (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Diving – Women’s Platform Semifinal (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Volleyball – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE) 12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial

USA Network

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Basketball – Women’s Quarterfinals (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 10 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Diving – Women’s Platform Qualifying (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 10 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Artistic Swimming – Duet Final (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 10 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Sport Climbing – Women’s Qualifying 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Cycling – Track Finals 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Table Tennis – Team Semifinal 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Handball – Women’s Quarterfinal 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Weightlifting – Men’s Final 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Wrestling – Finals 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Boxing – Finals and Semifinals 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Basketball – Women’s Quarterfinal 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Track & Field – Finals (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Men’s 110 Hurdles Final 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Shot Put Final 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Triple Jump Final 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Heptathlon 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Decathlon 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial

CNBC

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal 2 a.m. – 4 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Handball – Women’s Quarterfinal 2 a.m. – 4 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Skateboarding – Men’s Park Qualifying (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Skateboarding – Men’s Park Qualifying 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Diving – Women’s Platform Semifinal (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Canoeing – Sprint Finals (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Skateboarding – Men’s Park Final (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Canoeing – Sprint Finals 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Field Hockey – Men’s Bronze Medal 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial

NBC Sports Network

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal 2 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinals (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Equestrian – Individual Jumping Final (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinals 2 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Field Hockey – Women’s Semifinal 2 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Water Polo – Men’s Quarterfinal 2 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Baseball – Semifinal 2 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Swimming – Men’s Marathon (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Water Polo – Men’s Quarterfinal 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Basketball – Women’s Quarterfinal 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Equestrian – Individual Jumping Final 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial

Olympic Channel

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Wrestling Finals (LIVE) 5 a.m. – 9 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Greco-Roman 67kg Final 5 a.m. – 9 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Greco-Roman 87kg Final 5 a.m. – 9 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Freestyle 62g Final 5 a.m. – 9 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Freestyle 57kg Semifinals 5 a.m. – 9 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Freestyle 86kg Semifinals 5 a.m. – 9 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Freestyle 57kg Semifinals 5 a.m. – 9 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Wrestling 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Wrestling Qualifying Rounds (LIVE) 10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Freestyle 53kg 10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Freestyle 57kg 10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Freestyle 57kg 10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Freestyle 74kg 10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Freestyle 86kg 10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Freestyle 125kg 10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Wrestling 12:30 a.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial

Golf Channel

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Women’s First Round 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Golf Channel Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Second Round (LIVE) 6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m. Golf Channel Stream with Free Trial

Peacock

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Men’s Basketball – Semifinal (LIVE) 12:15 a.m. – 2 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Track & Field (LIVE) 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Men’s Decathlon High Jump 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Women’s 1500m Semifinals 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Women’s 400m Semifinals 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final and Victory Ceremony 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Men’s Hammer Throw Final 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Women’s Heptathlon 200m 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Men’s 800m Final 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Men’s Decathlon 400m 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Men’s 200m Final 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
peacocktv.com

Peacock

Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.

It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.

Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.

The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.

The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.

2020 Summer Olympics

