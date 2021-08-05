Tokyo Summer Olympics Streaming Guide: Day 14 - Friday, August 6

Kevin Durant and the U.S. men’s basketball team aim to win its fourth consecutive gold medal in the final against Rudy Gobert and France live in primetime Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Team USA also looks to avenge its only loss in the Tokyo Olympics. In the opening game for both teams in Tokyo on July 25, France scored 16 of the last 18 points in a come-from-behind 83-76 victory.

Nine-time Olympic medalist and six-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix headlines American medal contenders in track & field action in the 400m final live Friday morning at 7:25 a.m. ET on Peacock. Felix aims for her 10th track & field Olympic medal, which would tie Carl Lewis for the most all-time.

Both the men’s and women’s 4x100m relay finals will also be presented live Friday on Peacock, and among those expected to compete for Team USA in the women’s 4x100m relay final are Felix and Tokyo 200m bronze medalist Gabby Thomas. Coverage of track & field final action will be presented Friday night in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

The final round of the women’s golf competition will be presented live Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel from Kasumigaseki Country Club.

If you’d like to see all televised events, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock and a live TV streaming option. The Streamable recommends fuboTV for its free trial, 4K golf coverage, and all the necessary channels.

Event Time Where to watch Stream now Women’s Final Round 6:30 p.m. – 3:00 a.m. Golf Channel Stream with Free Trial

