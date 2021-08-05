Tokyo Summer Olympics Streaming Guide: Day 14 - Friday, August 6
Kevin Durant and the U.S. men’s basketball team aim to win its fourth consecutive gold medal in the final against Rudy Gobert and France live in primetime Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Team USA also looks to avenge its only loss in the Tokyo Olympics. In the opening game for both teams in Tokyo on July 25, France scored 16 of the last 18 points in a come-from-behind 83-76 victory.
Nine-time Olympic medalist and six-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix headlines American medal contenders in track & field action in the 400m final live Friday morning at 7:25 a.m. ET on Peacock. Felix aims for her 10th track & field Olympic medal, which would tie Carl Lewis for the most all-time.
Both the men’s and women’s 4x100m relay finals will also be presented live Friday on Peacock, and among those expected to compete for Team USA in the women’s 4x100m relay final are Felix and Tokyo 200m bronze medalist Gabby Thomas. Coverage of track & field final action will be presented Friday night in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.
The final round of the women’s golf competition will be presented live Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel from Kasumigaseki Country Club.
If you’d like to see all televised events, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock and a live TV streaming option. The Streamable recommends fuboTV for its free trial, 4K golf coverage, and all the necessary channels.
Event
Time
Where to watch
|Stream now
Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying
12:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying
12:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Artistic Swimming – Team Qualifying
12:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Qualifying
1:45 p.m. – 5 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Sport Climbing – Women's Final
1:45 p.m. – 5 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Soccer – Women's Final (Report)
1:45 p.m. – 5 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Volleyball – Women's Semifinal
1:45 p.m. – 5 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Track & Field – Women's Marathon (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Diving – Men's Platform Qualifying
8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Track & Field
8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Men's 4x100m – Final
8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Women's 4x100m – Final
8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Women's 1500m – Final
8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Women's 400m – Final
8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Men's 5000m – Final
8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Basketball – Men's Final (LIVE)
10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Men's Final
1:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Event
Time
Where to watch
|Stream now
Diving – Men's Platform Qualifying (LIVE)
2 a.m. – 6 a.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Handball – Women's Semifinal (LIVE)
2 a.m. – 6 a.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Cycling – Track Finals
2 a.m. – 6 a.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Field Hockey – Women's Final (LIVE)
6 a.m. – 10 a.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Artistic Swimming – Team Qualifying
6 a.m. – 10 a.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Volleyball – Women's Semifinal (LIVE)
6 a.m. – 10 a.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Basketball – Women's Semifinal
10 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Handball – Women's Semifinal
10 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Cycling – Track Finals
10 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Wrestling – Finals
2:45 pm. – 6 p.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Boxing – Final & Semifinals
2:45 pm. – 6 p.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Karate – Finals
2:45 pm. – 6 p.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Sport Climbing – Women's Final
2:45 pm. – 6 p.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Track & Field – Women's Marathon (LIVE)
6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Diving – Men's Platform Semifinal (LIVE)
9 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Qualifying (LIVE)
9 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Canoeing – Sprint Finals
9 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Volleyball – Men's Bronze Medal (LIVE)
12:30 a.m. – 2 a.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Event
Time
Where to watch
|Stream now
Cycling – Track Finals
2:00 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.
CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Water Polo – Men's Semifinal (LIVE)
2:00 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.
CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Cycling – Track Finals
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Handball – Women's Semifinal
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Men's Bronze Medal (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Modern Pentathlon – Women's Final
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Men's Final (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Baseball – Bronze Medal (LIVE)
11:30 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.
CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Event
Time
Where to watch
|Stream now
Volleyball – Men's Semifinal
2:00 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Track & Field – Women's 20km Walk (LIVE)
3:30 a.m. – 7 a.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Qualifying
3:30 a.m. – 7 a.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Soccer – Men's Bronze Medal (LIVE)
7 a.m. – 11 a.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Soccer – Women's Final
7 a.m. – 11 a.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Water Polo – Men's Semifinal
11 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Table Tennis – Men's Team Bronze Medal & Final
11 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying
11 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Basketball – Women's Semifinal
4:15 p.m. – 8 p.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Soccer – Women's Final
4:15 p.m. – 8 p.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Women's Final
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Basketball – Women's Semifinal
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Water Polo – Men's Semifinal
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Soccer – Women's Final
11:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Handball – Women's Semifinal
11:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Event
Time
Where to watch
|Stream now
Wrestling – Competition
2:00 a.m. – 3:00 a.m.
Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
Wrestling – Finals (LIVE)
5:15 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
Wrestling – Competition
9:00 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
Event
Time
Where to watch
|Stream now
Women's Final Round
6:30 p.m. – 3:00 a.m.
Golf Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
Peacock
Event
Time
Where to watch
|Stream now
Track & Field (LIVE)
6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Peacock
|Sign up
Men's 4x400m Relay Round 1
6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Women’s Javelin Throw Final
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Men’s 5000m Final
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Women’s 400m Final
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Women’s 1500m Final
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Women’s 4x400m Relay Final
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Men’s 4x100m Relay Final
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Men’s Basketball – Final (LIVE)
|10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
