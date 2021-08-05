 Skip to Content
2020 Summer Olympics

Tokyo Summer Olympics Streaming Guide: Day 14 - Friday, August 6

Ben Bowman

Kevin Durant and the U.S. men’s basketball team aim to win its fourth consecutive gold medal in the final against Rudy Gobert and France live in primetime Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Team USA also looks to avenge its only loss in the Tokyo Olympics. In the opening game for both teams in Tokyo on July 25, France scored 16 of the last 18 points in a come-from-behind 83-76 victory.

Nine-time Olympic medalist and six-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix headlines American medal contenders in track & field action in the 400m final live Friday morning at 7:25 a.m. ET on Peacock. Felix aims for her 10th track & field Olympic medal, which would tie Carl Lewis for the most all-time.

Both the men’s and women’s 4x100m relay finals will also be presented live Friday on Peacock, and among those expected to compete for Team USA in the women’s 4x100m relay final are Felix and Tokyo 200m bronze medalist Gabby Thomas. Coverage of track & field final action will be presented Friday night in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

The final round of the women’s golf competition will be presented live Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel from Kasumigaseki Country Club.

If you’d like to see all televised events, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock and a live TV streaming option. The Streamable recommends fuboTV for its free trial, 4K golf coverage, and all the necessary channels.

NBC

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying 12:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying 12:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Artistic Swimming – Team Qualifying 12:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Qualifying 1:45 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Sport Climbing – Women’s Final 1:45 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Soccer – Women’s Final (Report) 1:45 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal 1:45 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Track & Field – Women’s Marathon (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Diving – Men’s Platform Qualifying 8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Track & Field 8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s 4x100m – Final 8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s 4x100m – Final 8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s 1500m – Final 8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s 400m – Final 8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s 5000m – Final 8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Basketball – Men’s Final (LIVE) 10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Final 1:05 a.m. – 2 a.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial

USA Network

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Diving – Men’s Platform Qualifying (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 6 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Handball – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 6 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Cycling – Track Finals 2 a.m. – 6 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Field Hockey – Women’s Final (LIVE) 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Artistic Swimming – Team Qualifying 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE) 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Basketball – Women’s Semifinal 10 a.m. – 2:45 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Handball – Women’s Semifinal 10 a.m. – 2:45 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Cycling – Track Finals 10 a.m. – 2:45 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Wrestling – Finals 2:45 pm. – 6 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Boxing – Final & Semifinals 2:45 pm. – 6 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Karate – Finals 2:45 pm. – 6 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Sport Climbing – Women’s Final 2:45 pm. – 6 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Track & Field – Women’s Marathon (LIVE) 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Diving – Men’s Platform Semifinal (LIVE) 9 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Qualifying (LIVE) 9 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Canoeing – Sprint Finals 9 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Volleyball – Men’s Bronze Medal (LIVE) 12:30 a.m. – 2 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial

CNBC

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Cycling – Track Finals 2:00 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Water Polo – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE) 2:00 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Cycling – Track Finals 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Handball – Women’s Semifinal 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Bronze Medal (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Modern Pentathlon – Women’s Final 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Final (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Baseball – Bronze Medal (LIVE) 11:30 p.m. – 2:00 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial

NBC Sports Network

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Volleyball – Men’s Semifinal 2:00 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Track & Field – Women’s 20km Walk (LIVE) 3:30 a.m. – 7 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Qualifying 3:30 a.m. – 7 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Soccer – Men’s Bronze Medal (LIVE) 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Soccer – Women’s Final 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Water Polo – Men’s Semifinal 11 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Table Tennis – Men’s Team Bronze Medal & Final 11 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying 11 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Basketball – Women’s Semifinal 4:15 p.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Soccer – Women’s Final 4:15 p.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Final 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Basketball – Women’s Semifinal 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Water Polo – Men’s Semifinal 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Soccer – Women’s Final 11:30 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Handball – Women’s Semifinal 11:30 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial

Olympic Channel

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Wrestling – Competition 2:00 a.m. – 3:00 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Wrestling – Finals (LIVE) 5:15 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Wrestling – Competition 9:00 a.m. – 1 p.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial

Golf Channel

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Women’s Final Round 6:30 p.m. – 3:00 a.m. Golf Channel Stream with Free Trial

Peacock

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Track & Field (LIVE) 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Men’s 4x400m Relay Round 1 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Women’s Javelin Throw Final 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Men’s 5000m Final 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Women’s 400m Final 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Women’s 1500m Final 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Women’s 4x400m Relay Final 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Men’s 4x100m Relay Final 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Men’s Basketball – Final (LIVE) 10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Peacock Sign up
2020 Summer Olympics

