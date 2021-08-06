Tokyo Summer Olympics Streaming Guide: Day 15 - Saturday, August 7
In pursuit of a seventh consecutive gold medal, Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi and the U.S. women’s basketball team play Japan in the final live in primetime Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
The last day of track & field competition will feature a number of medals being awarded in final events Saturday morning live at 6:35 a.m. ET on Peacock. Among those in consideration for Team USA in the women’s and men’s 4x400m relay include Allyson Felix, Tokyo gold medalists Sydney McLaughlin, Athing Mu, Tokyo silver medalist Dalilah Muhammad, Michael Norman, and Michael Cherry. American Vashti Cunningham is expected to contend for a gold medal in the women’s high jump on Saturday. Coverage of the final day of track & field competition will air in primetime Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.
Team USA, featuring former MLB players Todd Frazier and Edwin Jackson, plays Japan in the baseball final with a gold medal on the line live Saturday morning at 6 a.m. ET on NBCSN. The U.S. is looking to win its second gold medal in baseball after winning gold at the 2000 Sydney Games.
The women’s volleyball final between the U.S. and Brazil will be presented live at 12:30 a.m. ET/9:30 p.m. PT Saturday on USA Network. The U.S. has won a women’s volleyball medal in three straight Olympics (silver in 2008 and 2012, bronze in 2016), but is seeking its first gold.
If you’d like to see all televised events, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock and a live TV streaming option. The Streamable recommends fuboTV for its free trial and all the necessary channels.
Event
Time
Where to watch
|Stream now
Volleyball – Men's Final (LIVE)
8:00 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Handball – Men's Final
10:15 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Water Polo – Women's Final
10:15 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Golf – Women's Final Round
10:15 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Final
1:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Artistic Swimming – Team Final
1:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Equestrian – Jumping Final
1:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Canoeing – Sprint Finals
1:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Men's Final
1:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Track & Field – Men's Marathon (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Water Polo – Women's Final
8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Track & Field
8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Women's High Jump – Final
8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Women's 10,000m – Final
8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Men's Javelin – Final
8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Men's 1500m – Final
8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Women's 4x400m – Final
8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Men's 4x400m – Final
8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Diving – Men's Platform Final
8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Basketball – Women's Final (LIVE)
10:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Volleyball – Women's Final (LIVE)
1:30 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Event
Time
Where to watch
|Stream now
Volleyball – Men's Bronze Medal (LIVE)
2:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Diving – Men's Platform Final (LIVE)
2:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Water Polo – Women's Final (LIVE)
2:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Final
5:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Basketball – Men's Bronze Medal (LIVE)
5:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Basketball – Men's Ceremony (LIVE)
5:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Baseball – Final
9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Handball – Men's Final
12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Volleyball – Men's Final
12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Karate – Finals
12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Wrestling – Finals
12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Boxing – Finals
12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Track & Field – Men's Marathon (LIVE)
6 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Volleyball – Women's Bronze Medal (LIVE)
6 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Final (LIVE)
6 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Cycling – Track Finals
11:30 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Volleyball – Women's Final (LIVE)
11:30 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Event
Time
Where to watch
|Stream now
Water Polo – Women's Bronze Medal
2:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.
CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Basketball – Women's Bronze Medal (LIVE)
2:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.
CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Soccer – Men's Final
8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Handball – Women's Bronze Medal (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Modern Pentathlon – Men's Final
8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Water Polo – Men's Bronze Medal (LIVE)
12:30 a.m. – 2:00 a.m.
CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Boxing – Finals (LIVE)
12:30 a.m. – 2:00 a.m.
CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Event
Time
Where to watch
|Stream now
Handball – Women's Semifinal
2:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Volleyball – Women's Semifinal
2:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Handball – Men's Bronze Medal
5:00 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Cycling – Track Final
5:00 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Soccer – Men's Final (LIVE)
7:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Canoeing – Sprint Finals
10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Artistic Swimming – Team Final
10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Equestrian – Jumping Final
11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Modern Pentathlon – Men's Final
11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Golf – Women's Final Round
11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Track & Field – Women's Marathon
3:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Basketball – Men's Final
3:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Handball – Men's Final
8:00 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Water Polo – Women's Final
8:00 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Volleyball – Men's Final
8:00 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Men's Final
12:30 a.m. – 2:00 a.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Basketball – Men's Final
12:30 a.m. – 2:00 a.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Event
Time
Where to watch
|Stream now
Wrestling – Finals (LIVE)
5:45 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
Wrestling – Competition
9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Olympic
|Stream with Free Trial
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Women’s Final Round
|6:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
|Golf Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
Peacock
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Track & Field (LIVE)
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Women’s High Jump Final
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Women’s 10000m Final
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Men’s Javelin Throw Final
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Men’s 1500m Final
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Women’s 4x400m Relay Final
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Men’s 4x400m Relay Final
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
