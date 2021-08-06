Tokyo Summer Olympics Streaming Guide: Day 15 - Saturday, August 7

In pursuit of a seventh consecutive gold medal, Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi and the U.S. women’s basketball team play Japan in the final live in primetime Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

The last day of track & field competition will feature a number of medals being awarded in final events Saturday morning live at 6:35 a.m. ET on Peacock. Among those in consideration for Team USA in the women’s and men’s 4x400m relay include Allyson Felix, Tokyo gold medalists Sydney McLaughlin, Athing Mu, Tokyo silver medalist Dalilah Muhammad, Michael Norman, and Michael Cherry. American Vashti Cunningham is expected to contend for a gold medal in the women’s high jump on Saturday. Coverage of the final day of track & field competition will air in primetime Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Team USA, featuring former MLB players Todd Frazier and Edwin Jackson, plays Japan in the baseball final with a gold medal on the line live Saturday morning at 6 a.m. ET on NBCSN. The U.S. is looking to win its second gold medal in baseball after winning gold at the 2000 Sydney Games.

The women’s volleyball final between the U.S. and Brazil will be presented live at 12:30 a.m. ET/9:30 p.m. PT Saturday on USA Network. The U.S. has won a women’s volleyball medal in three straight Olympics (silver in 2008 and 2012, bronze in 2016), but is seeking its first gold.

