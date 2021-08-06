 Skip to Content
2020 Summer Olympics

Tokyo Summer Olympics Streaming Guide: Day 15 - Saturday, August 7

Ben Bowman

In pursuit of a seventh consecutive gold medal, Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi and the U.S. women’s basketball team play Japan in the final live in primetime Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

The last day of track & field competition will feature a number of medals being awarded in final events Saturday morning live at 6:35 a.m. ET on Peacock. Among those in consideration for Team USA in the women’s and men’s 4x400m relay include Allyson Felix, Tokyo gold medalists Sydney McLaughlin, Athing Mu, Tokyo silver medalist Dalilah Muhammad, Michael Norman, and Michael Cherry. American Vashti Cunningham is expected to contend for a gold medal in the women’s high jump on Saturday. Coverage of the final day of track & field competition will air in primetime Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Team USA, featuring former MLB players Todd Frazier and Edwin Jackson, plays Japan in the baseball final with a gold medal on the line live Saturday morning at 6 a.m. ET on NBCSN. The U.S. is looking to win its second gold medal in baseball after winning gold at the 2000 Sydney Games.

The women’s volleyball final between the U.S. and Brazil will be presented live at 12:30 a.m. ET/9:30 p.m. PT Saturday on USA Network. The U.S. has won a women’s volleyball medal in three straight Olympics (silver in 2008 and 2012, bronze in 2016), but is seeking its first gold.

NBC

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Volleyball – Men’s Final (LIVE) 8:00 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Handball – Men’s Final 10:15 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Water Polo – Women’s Final 10:15 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Golf – Women’s Final Round 10:15 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Final 1:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Artistic Swimming – Team Final 1:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Equestrian – Jumping Final 1:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Canoeing – Sprint Finals 1:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Final 1:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Track & Field – Men’s Marathon (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Water Polo – Women’s Final 8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Track & Field 8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s High Jump – Final 8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s 10,000m – Final 8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Javelin – Final 8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s 1500m – Final 8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s 4x400m – Final 8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s 4x400m – Final 8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Diving – Men’s Platform Final 8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Basketball – Women’s Final (LIVE) 10:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Volleyball – Women’s Final (LIVE) 1:30 a.m. – 2:30 a.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial

USA Network

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Volleyball – Men’s Bronze Medal (LIVE) 2:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Diving – Men’s Platform Final (LIVE) 2:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Water Polo – Women’s Final (LIVE) 2:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Final 5:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Basketball – Men’s Bronze Medal (LIVE) 5:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Basketball – Men’s Ceremony (LIVE) 5:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Baseball – Final 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Handball – Men’s Final 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Volleyball – Men’s Final 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Karate – Finals 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Wrestling – Finals 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Boxing – Finals 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Track & Field – Men’s Marathon (LIVE) 6 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Volleyball – Women’s Bronze Medal (LIVE) 6 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Final (LIVE) 6 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Cycling – Track Finals 11:30 p.m. – 2:00 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Volleyball – Women’s Final (LIVE) 11:30 p.m. – 2:00 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial

CNBC

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Water Polo – Women’s Bronze Medal 2:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Basketball – Women’s Bronze Medal (LIVE) 2:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Soccer – Men’s Final 8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Handball – Women’s Bronze Medal (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Modern Pentathlon – Men’s Final 8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Water Polo – Men’s Bronze Medal (LIVE) 12:30 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Boxing – Finals (LIVE) 12:30 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial

NBC Sports Network

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Handball – Women’s Semifinal 2:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal 2:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Handball – Men’s Bronze Medal 5:00 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Cycling – Track Final 5:00 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Soccer – Men’s Final (LIVE) 7:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Canoeing – Sprint Finals 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Artistic Swimming – Team Final 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Equestrian – Jumping Final 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Modern Pentathlon – Men’s Final 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Golf – Women’s Final Round 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Track & Field – Women’s Marathon 3:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Basketball – Men’s Final 3:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Handball – Men’s Final 8:00 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Water Polo – Women’s Final 8:00 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Volleyball – Men’s Final 8:00 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Final 12:30 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Basketball – Men’s Final 12:30 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial

Olympic Channel

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Wrestling – Finals (LIVE) 5:45 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Wrestling – Competition 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial

Golf Channel

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Women’s Final Round 6:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Golf Channel Stream with Free Trial

Peacock

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Track & Field (LIVE) 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Women’s High Jump Final 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Women’s 10000m Final 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Men’s Javelin Throw Final 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Men’s 1500m Final 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Women’s 4x400m Relay Final 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Men’s 4x400m Relay Final 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Peacock

Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.

It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.

Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.

The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.

The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.

