Tokyo Summer Olympics Streaming Guide: Day 4 - Tuesday, July 27
The Women’s Gymnastics Team Final arrives on Day 4 of the Olympics, and we’ll find out if Team USA has what it takes to top the podium. You can watch live on Peacock or catch the replays in primetime on NBC.
If you’d like to see all televised events, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock and a live TV streaming option. The Streamable recommends fuboTV for its free trial and all the necessary channels.
Event
Time
Where to watch
|Stream now
Slalom Canoeing – Women's Final
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Women's Qualifying Round
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Cycling – Women's Mountain Bike
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
3×3 Basketball – Quarterfinal
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Swimming – Qualifying Heats
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Diving – Women's Synchronized Platform Final
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Gymnastics – Women's Team Final
8 p.m. – 12 a.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Swimming – Finals (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 12 a.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Women's 200m Freestyle
8 p.m. – 12 a.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Men's 200m Butterfly
8 p.m. – 12 a.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Women's 200m Individual Medley
8 p.m. – 12 a.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Women's 1500m Freestyle
8 p.m. – 12 a.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay
8 p.m. – 12 a.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Cycling – Women's Team Trial
12:35 a.m. – 2 a.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Women's Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary (LIVE)
12:35 a.m. – 2 a.m.
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Event
Time
Where to watch
|Stream now
Women's Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria (LIVE)
2 a.m. – 10 a.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Cycling – Women's Mountain Bike (LIVE)
2 a.m. – 10 a.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)
2 a.m. – 10 a.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
3×3 Basketball – Quarterfinals (LIVE)
2 a.m. – 10 a.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Women's Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia (LIVE)
4 a.m. – 6 a.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Women's Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Women's Soccer – Canada vs. Great Britain
12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Rugby – Men's Quarterfinal
2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Weightlifting – Women's Finals
2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Judo – Finals
2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Taekwondo – Finals
2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Boxing – Elimination Rounds
2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Women's Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria
2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Women's Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Men's Qualifying Round (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Table Tennis – Women's Quarterfinal (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Men's Volleyball – U.S. vs. Tunisia (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Rugby – Men's Semifinals
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Archery – Individual Eliminations
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Slalom Canoeing – Qualifying (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Event
Time
Where to watch
|Stream now
Diving – Women's Synchronized Platform Final (LIVE)
2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.
CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Slalom Canoeing – Women's Final (LIVE)
2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.
CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
3×3 Basketball
2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.
CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Rowing – Finals and Semifinals (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Cycling – Women's Time Trial (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Women's Qualifying Round
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Cycling – Men's Time Trial (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Event
Time
Where to watch
|Stream now
Beach Volleyball – Women's Qualifying Round (LIVE)
2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Women's Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria
2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Rugby – Men's Quarterfinal (LIVE)
2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
3×3 Basketball
2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Softball – Final (LIVE)
7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Women's Qualifying Round (LIVE)
9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Women's Handball – France vs. Spain
9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Archery – Individual Eliminations
9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Badminton – Qualifying Rounds
9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Equestrian – Team Dressage Final
9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Fencing – Women's Team Epee Final
9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Softball – Final
9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Table Tennis – Elimination Rounds
9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Surfing – Semifinals
9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Women's Volleyball – U.S. vs. China
9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Women's Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Softball – Final
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Women's Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Women's Volleyball – U.S. vs. China
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Event
Time
Where to watch
|Stream now
Tennis (LIVE)
2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
Men's Singles, Second Round
2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
Women's Singles, Third Round
2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
Men's and Women's Doubles, Quarterfinals
2 a.m. – 7 a
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Tennis
|7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Singles, Second Round
|7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Singles, Third Round
|7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Quarterfinals
|7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Tennis (LIVE)
|10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Singles, Third Round
|10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Singles and Doubles, Quarterfinals
|10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Doubles, Semifinals
|10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Mixed, First Round
|10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
Peacock
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Women’s Gymnastics Team Final (LIVE)
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.
It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.
The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.
