2020 Summer Olympics

Tokyo Summer Olympics Streaming Guide: Day 4 - Tuesday, July 27

Ben Bowman

The Women’s Gymnastics Team Final arrives on Day 4 of the Olympics, and we’ll find out if Team USA has what it takes to top the podium. You can watch live on Peacock or catch the replays in primetime on NBC.

If you’d like to see all televised events, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock and a live TV streaming option. The Streamable recommends fuboTV for its free trial and all the necessary channels.

NBC

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Cycling – Women’s Mountain Bike 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
3×3 Basketball – Quarterfinal 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Swimming – Qualifying Heats 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Diving – Women’s Synchronized Platform Final 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Gymnastics – Women’s Team Final 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Swimming – Finals (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s 200m Freestyle 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s 200m Butterfly 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s 200m Individual Medley 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s 1500m Freestyle 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Cycling – Women’s Team Trial 12:35 a.m. – 2 a.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary (LIVE) 12:35 a.m. – 2 a.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial

USA Network

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 10 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Cycling – Women’s Mountain Bike (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 10 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 10 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
3×3 Basketball – Quarterfinals (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 10 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia (LIVE) 4 a.m. – 6 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Soccer – Canada vs. Great Britain 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Rugby – Men’s Quarterfinal 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Weightlifting – Women’s Finals 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Judo – Finals 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Taekwondo – Finals 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Boxing – Elimination Rounds 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Table Tennis – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Tunisia (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Rugby – Men’s Semifinals 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Archery – Individual Eliminations 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Slalom Canoeing – Qualifying (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial

CNBC

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Diving – Women’s Synchronized Platform Final (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
3×3 Basketball 2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Rowing – Finals and Semifinals (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Cycling – Women’s Time Trial (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Cycling – Men’s Time Trial (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial

NBC Sports Network

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Rugby – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
3×3 Basketball 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Softball – Final (LIVE) 7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE) 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Handball – France vs. Spain 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Archery – Individual Eliminations 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Badminton – Qualifying Rounds 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Equestrian – Team Dressage Final 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Fencing – Women’s Team Epee Final 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Softball – Final 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Table Tennis – Elimination Rounds 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Surfing – Semifinals 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Softball – Final 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial

Olympic Channel

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Tennis (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Singles, Second Round 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Singles, Third Round 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Quarterfinals 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Tennis 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Singles, Second Round 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Singles, Third Round 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Quarterfinals 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Tennis (LIVE) 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Singles, Third Round 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Singles and Doubles, Quarterfinals 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Doubles, Semifinals 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Mixed, First Round 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial

Peacock

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Women’s Gymnastics Team Final (LIVE) 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Peacock

Peacock

Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.

It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.

Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.

The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.

The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.

$4.99+ / month
Peacock

2020 Summer Olympics

