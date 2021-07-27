Tokyo Summer Olympics Streaming Guide: Day 5 - Wednesday, July 28
After facing some major upsets, Team USA looks to find its stride on Day 5 of Olympic action. Damian Lillard and the U.S. men’s basketball team continue group play when they face Iran live on Wednesday morning at 12:40 a.m. ET (9:40 p.m. PT Tuesday) on Peacock. Also on Peacock, Brody Malone and Sam Mikulak lead Team USA in the men’s gymnastics all-around Wednesday morning live at 6:15 a.m. ET.
Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel jump back in the pool for the women’s 4x200m freestyle and men’s 100m freestyle, respectively. The swimming events take place live on NBC.
Men’s golf kicks off on the Golf Channel, with Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, and Xander Schauffele looking for gold.
If you’d like to see all televised events, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock and a live TV streaming option. The Streamable recommends fuboTV for its free trial and all the necessary channels.
NBC
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|NBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Rowing – Finals
|12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Cycling – Individual Time Trials
|12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round
|12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Swimming – Qualifying Heats
|12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Iran
|3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Gymnastics – Men’s Individual All-Around
|8 p.m. – 12 a.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Diving – Men’s Synchronized Springboard Final
|8 p.m. – 12 a.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Swimming – Finals (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 12 a.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s 800m Freestyle
|8 p.m. – 12 a.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s 200m Breaststroke
|8 p.m. – 12 a.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s 200m Butterfly
|8 p.m. – 12 a.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s 100m Freestyle
|8 p.m. – 12 a.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay
|8 p.m. – 12 a.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|3×3 Basketball – Finals
|12:35 am. – 2 a.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round
|12:35 am. – 2 a.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Cycling – BMX Racing Quarterfinals
|12:35 am. – 2 a.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
USA Network
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|USA Network
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Diving – Men’s Synchronized Springboard Final
|2 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Slalom Canoeing – Qualifying (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|3×3 Basketball – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Rugby – Men’s Bronze Medal and Final (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|3×3 Basketball – Men’s Semifinal
|2 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|3×3 Basketball – Finals (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Volleyball – Brazil vs. Taiwan (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Surfing – Finals
|2 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Slalom Canoeing – Men’s Qualifying
|2 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Archery – Individual Eliminations
|12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Table Tennis – Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals & Semifinal
|12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Rowing – Finals
|12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Fencing – Men’s Team Sabre Finals
|12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Judo – Finals
|12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Weightlifting – Men’s Final
|12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Boxing – Elimination Rounds
|12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|3×3 Basketball – Finals
|12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Tunisia
|12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary
|12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Table Tennis – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Italy (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
CNBC
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|CNBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|^ $6
|•
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Cycling – Men’s Individual Time Trial (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 5 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Rowing – Finals (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Cycling – BMX Racing Quarterfinals (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Quarterfinals
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Archery – Individual Eliminations
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Semifinals (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
NBC Sports Network
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|NBC Sports Network
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China
|2 a.m. – 4 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round
|2 a.m. – 4 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Soccer – Germany vs. Ivory Coast (LIVE)
|4 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Soccer – Romania vs. New Zealand (LIVE)
|4 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Qualifying
|6:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Soccer – France vs. Japan (LIVE)
|7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Soccer – Spain vs. Argentina
|9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Basketball – Australia vs. Italy
|11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Handball – France vs. Germany
|1:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Badminton – Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals
|1:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Equestrian – Dressage Individual Final
|1:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Water Polo – China vs. Japan
|1:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Rugby – Men’s Bronze Medal and Final
|1:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|3×3 Basketball – Finals
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Tunisia
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Iran
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Rugby – Men’s Bronze Medal and Final
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Olympic Channel
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Olympic Channel
|≥ $94.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Tennis (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Singles, Third Round
|2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Singles and Doubles, Quarterfinals
|2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Doubles, Semifinals
|2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Mixed, First Round
|2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Tennis
|7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Singles, Third Round
|7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Singles and Doubles, Quarterfinals
|7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Doubles, Semifinals
|7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Mixed, First Round
|7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Tennis (LIVE)
|10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Singles and Mixed, Quarterfinals
|10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Singles and Doubles, Semifinals
|10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
Golf Channel
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Golf Channel
|≥ $94.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|^ $11
|•
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Men’s First Round (LIVE)
|6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.
|Golf Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
Peacock
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Iran (LIVE)
|12:40 a.m. – 3 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Men’s Gymnastics All Around (LIVE)
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.
It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.
The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.
2020 Summer Olympics
- Archery
- Badminton
- Baseball
- Basketball
- Basketball 3x3
- Beach Volleyball
- Boxing
- Canoe/Kayaking
- Cycling
- Diving
- Equestrian
- Fencing
- Field Hockey
- Golf
- Gymnastics
- Handball
- Judo
- Karate
- Rhythmic Gymnastics
- Rowing
- Rugby
- Sailing
- Shooting
- Skateboarding
- Soccer
- Softball
- Sport Climbing
- Surfing
- Swimming
- Table Tennis
- Taekwondo
- Tennis
- Track & Field
- Trampoline
- Triathlon
- Volleyball
- Water Polo
- Weightlifting
- Wrestling