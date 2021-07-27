Tokyo Summer Olympics Streaming Guide: Day 5 - Wednesday, July 28

After facing some major upsets, Team USA looks to find its stride on Day 5 of Olympic action. Damian Lillard and the U.S. men’s basketball team continue group play when they face Iran live on Wednesday morning at 12:40 a.m. ET (9:40 p.m. PT Tuesday) on Peacock. Also on Peacock, Brody Malone and Sam Mikulak lead Team USA in the men’s gymnastics all-around Wednesday morning live at 6:15 a.m. ET.

Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel jump back in the pool for the women’s 4x200m freestyle and men’s 100m freestyle, respectively. The swimming events take place live on NBC.

Men’s golf kicks off on the Golf Channel, with Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, and Xander Schauffele looking for gold.

If you’d like to see all televised events, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock and a live TV streaming option. The Streamable recommends fuboTV for its free trial and all the necessary channels.

NBC

NBC USA Network

USA Network CNBC

CNBC NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Olympic Channel

Olympic Channel Golf Channel

Golf Channel Peacock

NBC

USA Network

CNBC

NBC Sports Network

Olympic Channel

Golf Channel

Event Time Where to watch Stream now Men’s First Round (LIVE) 6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m. Golf Channel Stream with Free Trial

Peacock

Event Time Where to watch Stream now Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Iran (LIVE) 12:40 a.m. – 3 a.m. Peacock Sign up Men’s Gymnastics All Around (LIVE) 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up