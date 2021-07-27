 Skip to Content
2020 Summer Olympics

Tokyo Summer Olympics Streaming Guide: Day 5 - Wednesday, July 28

Ben Bowman

After facing some major upsets, Team USA looks to find its stride on Day 5 of Olympic action. Damian Lillard and the U.S. men’s basketball team continue group play when they face Iran live on Wednesday morning at 12:40 a.m. ET (9:40 p.m. PT Tuesday) on Peacock. Also on Peacock, Brody Malone and Sam Mikulak lead Team USA in the men’s gymnastics all-around Wednesday morning live at 6:15 a.m. ET.

Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel jump back in the pool for the women’s 4x200m freestyle and men’s 100m freestyle, respectively. The swimming events take place live on NBC.

Men’s golf kicks off on the Golf Channel, with Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, and Xander Schauffele looking for gold.

If you’d like to see all televised events, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock and a live TV streaming option. The Streamable recommends fuboTV for its free trial and all the necessary channels.

NBC

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Rowing – Finals 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Cycling – Individual Time Trials 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Swimming – Qualifying Heats 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Iran 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Gymnastics – Men’s Individual All-Around 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Diving – Men’s Synchronized Springboard Final 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Swimming – Finals (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s 800m Freestyle 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s 200m Breaststroke 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s 200m Butterfly 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s 100m Freestyle 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
3×3 Basketball – Finals 12:35 am. – 2 a.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round 12:35 am. – 2 a.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Cycling – BMX Racing Quarterfinals 12:35 am. – 2 a.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial

USA Network

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Diving – Men’s Synchronized Springboard Final 2 a.m. – 12 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Slalom Canoeing – Qualifying (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 12 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
3×3 Basketball – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 12 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Rugby – Men’s Bronze Medal and Final (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 12 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
3×3 Basketball – Men’s Semifinal 2 a.m. – 12 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 12 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
3×3 Basketball – Finals (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 12 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Volleyball – Brazil vs. Taiwan (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 12 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Surfing – Finals 2 a.m. – 12 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Slalom Canoeing – Men’s Qualifying 2 a.m. – 12 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Archery – Individual Eliminations 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Table Tennis – Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals & Semifinal 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Rowing – Finals 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Fencing – Men’s Team Sabre Finals 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Judo – Finals 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Weightlifting – Men’s Final 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Boxing – Elimination Rounds 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
3×3 Basketball – Finals 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Tunisia 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Table Tennis – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Italy (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial

CNBC

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Cycling – Men’s Individual Time Trial (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 5 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Rowing – Finals (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Cycling – BMX Racing Quarterfinals (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Quarterfinals 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Archery – Individual Eliminations 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Semifinals (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial

NBC Sports Network

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China 2 a.m. – 4 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round 2 a.m. – 4 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Soccer – Germany vs. Ivory Coast (LIVE) 4 a.m. – 6:30 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Soccer – Romania vs. New Zealand (LIVE) 4 a.m. – 6:30 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Qualifying 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Soccer – France vs. Japan (LIVE) 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Soccer – Spain vs. Argentina 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Basketball – Australia vs. Italy 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Handball – France vs. Germany 1:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Badminton – Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals 1:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Equestrian – Dressage Individual Final 1:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Water Polo – China vs. Japan 1:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Rugby – Men’s Bronze Medal and Final 1:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
3×3 Basketball – Finals 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Tunisia 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Iran 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Rugby – Men’s Bronze Medal and Final 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial

Olympic Channel

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Tennis (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Singles, Third Round 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Singles and Doubles, Quarterfinals 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Doubles, Semifinals 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Mixed, First Round 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Tennis 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Singles, Third Round 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Singles and Doubles, Quarterfinals 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Doubles, Semifinals 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Mixed, First Round 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Tennis (LIVE) 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Singles and Mixed, Quarterfinals 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Singles and Doubles, Semifinals 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial

Golf Channel

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Men’s First Round (LIVE) 6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m. Golf Channel Stream with Free Trial

Peacock

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Iran (LIVE) 12:40 a.m. – 3 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Men’s Gymnastics All Around (LIVE) 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Peacock

Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.

It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.

Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.

The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.

The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.

2020 Summer Olympics

