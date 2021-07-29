Tokyo Summer Olympics Streaming Guide: Day 7 - Friday, July 30

The Tokyo Olympics are heating up and Friday brings some real excitement. In the pool, world record holder Caeleb Dressel is a gold medal favorite in the men’s 100m butterfly. The women’s 800m freestyle will mark the final time that Katie Ledecky will face Ariarne Titmus of Australia in individual competition in Tokyo, with both vying for gold. You’ll see all the swimming events live on NBC from 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. ET.

In a rematch of the 2019 FIFA World Cup final, the U.S. women will face the Netherlands in the soccer quarterfinal. You can see the match live at 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN.

If you’re up early, you can catch live coverage of track & field qualifying rounds with six-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix on Peacock.

If you’d like to see all televised events, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock and a live TV streaming option. The Streamable recommends fuboTV for its free trial, 4K resolution for selected events, and all the necessary channels.

