2020 Summer Olympics

Tokyo Summer Olympics Streaming Guide: Day 7 - Friday, July 30

Ben Bowman

The Tokyo Olympics are heating up and Friday brings some real excitement. In the pool, world record holder Caeleb Dressel is a gold medal favorite in the men’s 100m butterfly. The women’s 800m freestyle will mark the final time that Katie Ledecky will face Ariarne Titmus of Australia in individual competition in Tokyo, with both vying for gold. You’ll see all the swimming events live on NBC from 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. ET.

In a rematch of the 2019 FIFA World Cup final, the U.S. women will face the Netherlands in the soccer quarterfinal. You can see the match live at 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN.

If you’re up early, you can catch live coverage of track & field qualifying rounds with six-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix on Peacock.

If you’d like to see all televised events, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock and a live TV streaming option. The Streamable recommends fuboTV for its free trial, 4K resolution for selected events, and all the necessary channels.

NBC

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Rowing – Women’s and Men’s Finals 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Taiwan 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Cycling – BMX Racing Finals 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Diving – Women’s Springboard Qualifying 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Swimming – Qualifying Heats 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Track & Field – Women’s 400m Hurdles Round One (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Track & Field – Mixed 4x400m Relay Semifinals 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Swimming – Finals (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s 100m Butterfly 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s 200m Backstroke 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s 800m Freestyle 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Mixed 4×100 Medley 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s 800m Round One 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s 100m Hurdles Round One 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s 100m Prelims 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Triathlon – Mixed Relay 12:05 – 2 a.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Cycling – BMX Freestyle Qualifying 12:05 – 2 a.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial

USA Network

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 2 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Diving – Women’s Springboard Qualifying (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 2 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Table Tennis – Men’s Singles Final 2 a.m. – 2 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Rugby – Quarterfinals 2 a.m. – 2 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Brazil 2 a.m. – 2 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Rugby – Quarterfinals (LIVE) 4:30 a.m. – 6 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE) 6 a.m. – 8:45 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Canoeing – Men’s Slalom Final 2 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Archery – Women’s Individual Final 2 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Archery – Men’s Individual Round of 16 2 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Judo – Finals 2 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Boxing – Quarterfinals 2 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Table Tennis – Men’s Singles Final 2 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Cycling – BMX Freestyle Qualifying (LIVE) 2 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round 2 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Triathlon – Mixed Relay (LIVE) 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds (LIVE) 8 p.m. -11 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Women’s 400m Hurdles 8 p.m. -11 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Men’s 800m 8 p.m. -11 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Women’s 100m Hurdles 8 p.m. -11 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary (LIVE) 1 a.m. – 2 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial

CNBC

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Gymnastics – Women’s Trampoline Final (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 4 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 4 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Archery – Women’s Individual Final (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 4 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Cycling – Women’s BMX Freestyle Qualifying (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Rugby – Women’s Semifinals 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Fencing – Women’s Team Sabre, Semifinals (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Gymnastics – Men’s Trampoline Final (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial

NBC Sports Network

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Baseball – U.S. vs. Israel 2 a.m. – 2 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Handball – France vs. Spain 2 a.m. – 2 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal 2 a.m. – 2 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Volleyball – China vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 4 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal TBD (LIVE) 4 a.m. – 6 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal TBD (LIVE) 6 a.m. – 8 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal TBD (LIVE) 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE) 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Volleyball – France vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE) 10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Badminton – Mixed Doubles Final 2 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Equestrian – Eventing, Dressage 2 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Japan 2 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal 2 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round 2 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee 2 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Rugby – Semifinals 2 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial

Olympic Channel

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Tennis (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Doubles Final 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Singles Semifinals 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Mixed Doubles Semifinals 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Tennis 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Doubles Final 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Singles Semifinals 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Mixed Doubles Semifinals 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Tennis (LIVE) 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Singles Final 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Singles Bronze Medal 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Singles Bronze Medal 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial

Golf Channel

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Men’s Second Round 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Golf Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Third Round (LIVE) 6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m. Golf Channel Stream with Free Trial

Peacock

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Track & Field (LIVE) 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Women’s 5000m Round 1 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Women’s Triple Jump Qualifying Round 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Women’s Shot Put Qualifying Round 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Mixed 4x400m Relay Round 1 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Men’s 10000m Final 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
peacocktv.com

Peacock

Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.

It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.

Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.

The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.

The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.

2020 Summer Olympics

