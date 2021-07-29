Tokyo Summer Olympics Streaming Guide: Day 7 - Friday, July 30
The Tokyo Olympics are heating up and Friday brings some real excitement. In the pool, world record holder Caeleb Dressel is a gold medal favorite in the men’s 100m butterfly. The women’s 800m freestyle will mark the final time that Katie Ledecky will face Ariarne Titmus of Australia in individual competition in Tokyo, with both vying for gold. You’ll see all the swimming events live on NBC from 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. ET.
In a rematch of the 2019 FIFA World Cup final, the U.S. women will face the Netherlands in the soccer quarterfinal. You can see the match live at 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN.
If you’re up early, you can catch live coverage of track & field qualifying rounds with six-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix on Peacock.
If you’d like to see all televised events, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock and a live TV streaming option. The Streamable recommends fuboTV for its free trial, 4K resolution for selected events, and all the necessary channels.
NBC
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|NBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Rowing – Women’s and Men’s Finals
|12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Taiwan
|12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Cycling – BMX Racing Finals
|12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Diving – Women’s Springboard Qualifying
|12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round
|12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Swimming – Qualifying Heats
|12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Track & Field – Women’s 400m Hurdles Round One (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Track & Field – Mixed 4x400m Relay Semifinals
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Swimming – Finals (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s 100m Butterfly
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s 200m Backstroke
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s 800m Freestyle
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Mixed 4×100 Medley
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s 800m Round One
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s 100m Hurdles Round One
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s 100m Prelims
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Triathlon – Mixed Relay
|12:05 – 2 a.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Cycling – BMX Freestyle Qualifying
|12:05 – 2 a.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Diving – Women’s Springboard Qualifying (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Table Tennis – Men’s Singles Final
|2 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Rugby – Quarterfinals
|2 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Brazil
|2 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Rugby – Quarterfinals (LIVE)
|4:30 a.m. – 6 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)
|6 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Canoeing – Men’s Slalom Final
|2 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Archery – Women’s Individual Final
|2 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Archery – Men’s Individual Round of 16
|2 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Judo – Finals
|2 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Boxing – Quarterfinals
|2 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Table Tennis – Men’s Singles Final
|2 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Cycling – BMX Freestyle Qualifying (LIVE)
|2 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round
|2 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Triathlon – Mixed Relay (LIVE)
|6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)
|8 p.m. -11 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s 400m Hurdles
|8 p.m. -11 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s 800m
|8 p.m. -11 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s 100m Hurdles
|8 p.m. -11 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary (LIVE)
|1 a.m. – 2 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Gymnastics – Women’s Trampoline Final (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 4 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 4 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Archery – Women’s Individual Final (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 4 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Cycling – Women’s BMX Freestyle Qualifying (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Rugby – Women’s Semifinals
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Fencing – Women’s Team Sabre, Semifinals (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Gymnastics – Men’s Trampoline Final (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Baseball – U.S. vs. Israel
|2 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Handball – France vs. Spain
|2 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal
|2 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Volleyball – China vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 4 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal TBD (LIVE)
|4 a.m. – 6 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal TBD (LIVE)
|6 a.m. – 8 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal TBD (LIVE)
|8 a.m. – 9 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
|9 a.m. – 10 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Volleyball – France vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)
|10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Badminton – Mixed Doubles Final
|2 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Equestrian – Eventing, Dressage
|2 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Japan
|2 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal
|2 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round
|2 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee
|2 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Rugby – Semifinals
|2 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Tennis (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Doubles Final
|2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal
|2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Singles Semifinals
|2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Mixed Doubles Semifinals
|2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Tennis
|7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Doubles Final
|7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal
|7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Singles Semifinals
|7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Mixed Doubles Semifinals
|7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Tennis (LIVE)
|11 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Singles Final
|11 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Singles Bronze Medal
|11 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Singles Bronze Medal
|11 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal
|11 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal
|11 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Men’s Second Round
|11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Golf Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Third Round (LIVE)
|6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.
|Golf Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
Peacock
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Track & Field (LIVE)
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Women’s 5000m Round 1
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Women’s Triple Jump Qualifying Round
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Women’s Shot Put Qualifying Round
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Mixed 4x400m Relay Round 1
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Men’s 10000m Final
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.
It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.
The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.
2020 Summer Olympics
- Archery
- Badminton
- Baseball
- Basketball
- Basketball 3x3
- Beach Volleyball
- Boxing
- Canoe/Kayaking
- Cycling
- Diving
- Equestrian
- Fencing
- Field Hockey
- Golf
- Gymnastics
- Handball
- Judo
- Karate
- Rhythmic Gymnastics
- Rowing
- Rugby
- Sailing
- Shooting
- Skateboarding
- Soccer
- Softball
- Sport Climbing
- Surfing
- Swimming
- Table Tennis
- Taekwondo
- Tennis
- Track & Field
- Trampoline
- Triathlon
- Volleyball
- Water Polo
- Weightlifting
- Wrestling