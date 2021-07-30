 Skip to Content
2020 Summer Olympics

Tokyo Summer Olympics Streaming Guide: Day 8 - Saturday, July 31

Ben Bowman

Kevin Durant and the U.S. men’s basketball team face the Czech Republic in its final game of group play live Saturday morning at 8 a.m. ET on Peacock with a replay at 4 p.m. ET on NBC. The U.S. will advance to the quarterfinals with a win.

USA Baseball, led by former MLB players Todd Frazier and Edwin Jackson, plays its second game of group play against South Korea Saturday morning live at 6 a.m. ET on NBCSN.

Caeleb Dressel and four-time Olympic medalist Simone Manuel will headline American medal contenders in swimming Saturday night on NBC. Dressel is a gold medal favorite in the men’s 50m freestyle, an event where he is the two-time reigning world champion. Defending silver medalist Manuel will compete in the women’s 50m freestyle. The U.S. is also expected to contend for the gold medal in the men’s and women’s 4x100m medley relay.

Peacock will offer live coverage of track & field finals and qualifying rounds Saturday morning beginning at 6:10 a.m. ET.

The final round of the men’s golf competition will be presented Saturday live at 6:30 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. You can see it in 4K with fuboTV.

The men’s and women’s beach volleyball elimination rounds will begin Saturday night in primetime on NBC, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

If you’d like to see all televised events, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock and a live TV streaming option. The Streamable recommends fuboTV for its free trial, 4K golf events, and all the necessary channels.

NBC

AT&T TV fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
NBC - -
Event Time Where to watch
Archery – Men's Final 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. NBC
Men's Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. NBC
Rugby – Women's Final 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. NBC
Cycling – BMX Freestyle Qualifying 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. NBC
Gymnastics – Men's Trampoline Final 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. NBC
Tennis – Women's Singles Final 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. NBC
Beach Volleyball – Women's Qualifying Round 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. NBC
Golf – Men's Third Round Report 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. NBC
Diving – Women's Springboard Semifinal 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. NBC
Women's Volleyball – U.S. vs. Taiwan 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. NBC
Men's Basketball – U.S. vs. Czech Republic 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. NBC
Beach Volleyball – Women's Elimination Round (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC
Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC
Swimming – Finals (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC
Men's and Women's 50m Freestyle 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC
Men's 1500m Freestyle 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC
Men's and Women's 4x100m Medleys 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC
Track & Field – Finals 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC
Mixed 4×400 Relay Final 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC
Women's 100m Final 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC
Beach Volleyball – Men's Elimination Round (LIVE) 12 a.m. – 2 a.m. NBC
Cycling – BMX Freestyle Finals 12 a.m. – 2 a.m. NBC
Men's Swimming 1500m Freestyle Final 12 a.m. – 2 a.m. NBC

USA Network

AT&T TV fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
USA Network - -
Event Time Where to watch
Diving – Women's Springboard Semifinal (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. USA
Women's Handball – Taiwan vs. France 2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. USA
Women's Rugby – Final and Bronze Medal (LIVE) 4:30 a.m. – 5:30 a.m. USA
Men's Soccer – Quarterfinal (LIVE) 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. USA
Men's Soccer – Quarterfinal (LIVE) 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. USA
Women's Volleyball – China vs. Italy (LIVE) 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. USA
Men's Basketball – Australia vs. Germany 10:30 a.m. – 2 a.m. USA
Women's Volleyball – Serbia vs. Brazil 10:30 a.m. – 2 a.m. USA
Women's Rugby – Final and Bronze Medal 10:30 a.m. – 2 a.m. USA
Judo – Team Final 10:30 a.m. – 2 a.m. USA
Boxing – Semifinals 10:30 a.m. – 2 a.m. USA
Weightlifting – Finals 10:30 a.m. – 2 a.m. USA
Men's Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary 10:30 a.m. – 2 a.m. USA
Men's Soccer – Quarterfinal 10:30 a.m. – 2 a.m. USA
Men's Water Polo – Croatia vs. Serbia 10:30 a.m. – 2 a.m. USA
Fencing – Men's Team Foil, Quarterfinal 10:30 a.m. – 2 a.m. USA
Women's Basketball – Canada vs. Spain 10:30 a.m. – 2 a.m. USA
Fencing – Men's Team Foil, Semifinal (LIVE) 10:30 a.m. – 2 a.m. USA
Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Round (LIVE) 8:10 p.m. – 10:45 p.m. USA
Women's Shotput Final 8:10 p.m. – 10:45 p.m. USA
Men's 400m Qualifying Round 8:10 p.m. – 10:45 p.m. USA
Women's Steeplechase Qualifying Round 8:10 p.m. – 10:45 p.m. USA

CNBC

AT&T TV fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
CNBC - - ^ $6
Event Time Where to watch
Gymnastics – Men's Trampoline Final (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 4 a.m. CNBC
Shooting – Mixed Trap Final 2 a.m. – 4 a.m. CNBC
Archery – Men's Individual Final (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 4 a.m. CNBC
Women's Rugby – Final 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC
Archery – Men's Individual Final 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC
Cycling – BMX Freestyle Finals (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC
Wrestling – Qualifying Round (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC
Badminton – Men's Singles Semifinal (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC
Beach Volleyball – Elimination Round (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC

NBC Sports Network

AT&T TV fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
NBC Sports Network - -
Event Time Where to watch
Men's Volleyball – U.S. vs. Brazil 2 a.m. – 4 a.m. NBCSN
Men's Soccer – Quarterfinal (LIVE) 4 a.m. – 6 a.m. NBCSN
Baseball – U.S. vs. Korea (LIVE) 6 a.m. – 9 a.m. NBCSN
Badminton – Men's Doubles Final (LIVE) 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. NBCSN
Women's Handball – Norway vs. Netherlands 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. NBCSN
Fencing – Women's Team Sabre Final 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. NBCSN
Beach Volleyball – Lucky Loser 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. NBCSN
Equestrian – Eventing, Dressage 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. NBCSN
Badminton – Women's Semifinal 3 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. NBCSN
Archery – Men's Individual Final 3 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. NBCSN
Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round & Lucky Loser 3 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. NBCSN
Tennis – Women's Final 3 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. NBCSN
Men's Soccer – Quarterfinal 3 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. NBCSN
Women's Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee 9:45 p.m. – 11:45 p.m. NBCSN
Men's Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary 11:45 p.m. – 12:45 a.m. NBCSN
Women's Rugby – Bronze Medal & Final 12:45 a.m. – 1:45 a.m. NBCSN
Men's Basketball – U.S. vs. Czech Republic 1:45 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. NBCSN

Olympic Channel

AT&T TV fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
Olympic Channel ≥ $94.99 - -
Event Time Where to watch
Tennis (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel
Women's Singles Final 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel
Women's Singles Bronze Medal 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel
Men's Singles Bronze Medal 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel
Women's Doubles Bronze Medal 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel
Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel
Tennis 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Olympic Channel
Women's Singles Final 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Olympic Channel
Women's Singles Bronze Medal 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Olympic Channel
Men's Singles Bronze Medal 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Olympic Channel
Women's Doubles Bronze Medal 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Olympic Channel
Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Olympic Channel
Tennis (LIVE) 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel
Men's Singles Final 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel
Women's Doubles Final 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel
Mixed Doubles Final 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel

Golf Channel

AT&T TV fuboTV
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
Golf Channel ≥ $94.99 - - ^ $11
Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Men’s Third Round 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Golf Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Final Round (LIVE) 6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m. Golf Channel Stream with Free Trial

Peacock

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Track & Field (LIVE) 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Round 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Women’s 100m Semifinals 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Men’s 100m Round 1 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Men’s Discus Throw Final 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Women’s 800m Semifinals 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Mixed 4x400m Relay Final 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Women’s 100m Final 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. TBD (LIVE) 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Sign Up
peacocktv.com

Peacock

Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.

It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.

Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.

The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.

The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.

Sign Up
$4.99+ / month
peacocktv.com

2020 Summer Olympics

