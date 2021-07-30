Tokyo Summer Olympics Streaming Guide: Day 8 - Saturday, July 31
Kevin Durant and the U.S. men’s basketball team face the Czech Republic in its final game of group play live Saturday morning at 8 a.m. ET on Peacock with a replay at 4 p.m. ET on NBC. The U.S. will advance to the quarterfinals with a win.
USA Baseball, led by former MLB players Todd Frazier and Edwin Jackson, plays its second game of group play against South Korea Saturday morning live at 6 a.m. ET on NBCSN.
Caeleb Dressel and four-time Olympic medalist Simone Manuel will headline American medal contenders in swimming Saturday night on NBC. Dressel is a gold medal favorite in the men’s 50m freestyle, an event where he is the two-time reigning world champion. Defending silver medalist Manuel will compete in the women’s 50m freestyle. The U.S. is also expected to contend for the gold medal in the men’s and women’s 4x100m medley relay.
Peacock will offer live coverage of track & field finals and qualifying rounds Saturday morning beginning at 6:10 a.m. ET.
The final round of the men’s golf competition will be presented Saturday live at 6:30 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. You can see it in 4K with fuboTV.
The men’s and women’s beach volleyball elimination rounds will begin Saturday night in primetime on NBC, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
If you’d like to see all televised events, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock and a live TV streaming option. The Streamable recommends fuboTV for its free trial, 4K golf events, and all the necessary channels.
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Archery – Men’s Final
|8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|NBC
Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary
|8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|NBC
Stream with Free Trial
|Rugby – Women’s Final
|8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|NBC
Stream with Free Trial
|Cycling – BMX Freestyle Qualifying
|8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|NBC
Stream with Free Trial
|Gymnastics – Men’s Trampoline Final
|8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|NBC
Stream with Free Trial
|Tennis – Women’s Singles Final
|8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|NBC
Stream with Free Trial
|Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round
|8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|NBC
Stream with Free Trial
|Golf – Men’s Third Round Report
|8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|NBC
Stream with Free Trial
|Diving – Women’s Springboard Semifinal
|8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|NBC
Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Taiwan
|2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
|NBC
Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Czech Republic
|4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|NBC
Stream with Free Trial
|Beach Volleyball – Women’s Elimination Round (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
Stream with Free Trial
|Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
Stream with Free Trial
|Swimming – Finals (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s and Women’s 50m Freestyle
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s 1500m Freestyle
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s and Women’s 4x100m Medleys
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
Stream with Free Trial
|Track & Field – Finals
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
Stream with Free Trial
|Mixed 4×400 Relay Final
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s 100m Final
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
Stream with Free Trial
|Beach Volleyball – Men’s Elimination Round (LIVE)
|12 a.m. – 2 a.m.
|NBC
Stream with Free Trial
|Cycling – BMX Freestyle Finals
|12 a.m. – 2 a.m.
|NBC
Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Swimming 1500m Freestyle Final
|12 a.m. – 2 a.m.
|NBC
Stream with Free Trial
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Diving – Women’s Springboard Semifinal (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.
|USA
Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Handball – Taiwan vs. France
|2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.
|USA
Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Rugby – Final and Bronze Medal (LIVE)
|4:30 a.m. – 5:30 a.m.
|USA
Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal (LIVE)
|5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
|USA
Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal (LIVE)
|7 a.m. – 9 a.m.
|USA
Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Volleyball – China vs. Italy (LIVE)
|9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
|USA
Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Basketball – Australia vs. Germany
|10:30 a.m. – 2 a.m.
|USA
Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Volleyball – Serbia vs. Brazil
|10:30 a.m. – 2 a.m.
|USA
Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Rugby – Final and Bronze Medal
|10:30 a.m. – 2 a.m.
|USA
Stream with Free Trial
|Judo – Team Final
|10:30 a.m. – 2 a.m.
|USA
Stream with Free Trial
|Boxing – Semifinals
|10:30 a.m. – 2 a.m.
|USA
Stream with Free Trial
|Weightlifting – Finals
|10:30 a.m. – 2 a.m.
|USA
Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary
|10:30 a.m. – 2 a.m.
|USA
Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal
|10:30 a.m. – 2 a.m.
|USA
Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Water Polo – Croatia vs. Serbia
|10:30 a.m. – 2 a.m.
|USA
Stream with Free Trial
|Fencing – Men’s Team Foil, Quarterfinal
|10:30 a.m. – 2 a.m.
|USA
Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Basketball – Canada vs. Spain
|10:30 a.m. – 2 a.m.
|USA
Stream with Free Trial
|Fencing – Men’s Team Foil, Semifinal (LIVE)
|10:30 a.m. – 2 a.m.
|USA
Stream with Free Trial
|Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Round (LIVE)
|8:10 p.m. – 10:45 p.m.
|USA
Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Shotput Final
|8:10 p.m. – 10:45 p.m.
|USA
Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s 400m Qualifying Round
|8:10 p.m. – 10:45 p.m.
|USA
Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Steeplechase Qualifying Round
|8:10 p.m. – 10:45 p.m.
|USA
Stream with Free Trial
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Gymnastics – Men’s Trampoline Final (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 4 a.m.
|CNBC
Stream with Free Trial
|Shooting – Mixed Trap Final
|2 a.m. – 4 a.m.
|CNBC
Stream with Free Trial
|Archery – Men’s Individual Final (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 4 a.m.
|CNBC
Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Rugby – Final
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|CNBC
Stream with Free Trial
|Archery – Men’s Individual Final
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|CNBC
Stream with Free Trial
|Cycling – BMX Freestyle Finals (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|CNBC
Stream with Free Trial
|Wrestling – Qualifying Round (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|CNBC
Stream with Free Trial
|Badminton – Men’s Singles Semifinal (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|CNBC
Stream with Free Trial
|Beach Volleyball – Elimination Round (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|CNBC
Stream with Free Trial
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Brazil
|2 a.m. – 4 a.m.
|NBCSN
Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal (LIVE)
|4 a.m. – 6 a.m.
|NBCSN
Stream with Free Trial
|Baseball – U.S. vs. Korea (LIVE)
|6 a.m. – 9 a.m.
|NBCSN
Stream with Free Trial
|Badminton – Men’s Doubles Final (LIVE)
|9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|NBCSN
Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Handball – Norway vs. Netherlands
|9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|NBCSN
Stream with Free Trial
|Fencing – Women’s Team Sabre Final
|9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|NBCSN
Stream with Free Trial
|Beach Volleyball – Lucky Loser
|9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|NBCSN
Stream with Free Trial
|Equestrian – Eventing, Dressage
|9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|NBCSN
Stream with Free Trial
|Badminton – Women’s Semifinal
|3 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.
|NBCSN
Stream with Free Trial
|Archery – Men’s Individual Final
|3 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.
|NBCSN
Stream with Free Trial
|Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round & Lucky Loser
|3 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.
|NBCSN
Stream with Free Trial
|Tennis – Women’s Final
|3 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.
|NBCSN
Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal
|3 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.
|NBCSN
Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee
|9:45 p.m. – 11:45 p.m.
|NBCSN
Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary
|11:45 p.m. – 12:45 a.m.
|NBCSN
Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Rugby – Bronze Medal & Final
|12:45 a.m. – 1:45 a.m.
|NBCSN
Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Czech Republic
|1:45 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
Stream with Free Trial
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Tennis (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Singles Final
|2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Singles Bronze Medal
|2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Singles Bronze Medal
|2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal
|2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
Stream with Free Trial
|Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal
|2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
Stream with Free Trial
|Tennis
|7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Singles Final
|7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Singles Bronze Medal
|7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Singles Bronze Medal
|7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal
|7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
Stream with Free Trial
|Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal
|7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
Stream with Free Trial
|Tennis (LIVE)
|11 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Singles Final
|11 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Doubles Final
|11 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
Stream with Free Trial
|Mixed Doubles Final
|11 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
Stream with Free Trial
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Men’s Third Round
|11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Golf Channel
Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Final Round (LIVE)
|6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.
|Golf Channel
Stream with Free Trial
Peacock
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Track & Field (LIVE)
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
Sign up
|Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Round
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
Sign up
|Women’s 100m Semifinals
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
Sign up
|Men’s 100m Round 1
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
Sign up
|Men’s Discus Throw Final
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
Sign up
|Women’s 800m Semifinals
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
Sign up
|Mixed 4x400m Relay Final
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
Sign up
|Women’s 100m Final
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
Sign up
|Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. TBD (LIVE)
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
Sign up
