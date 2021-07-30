Tokyo Summer Olympics Streaming Guide: Day 8 - Saturday, July 31

Kevin Durant and the U.S. men’s basketball team face the Czech Republic in its final game of group play live Saturday morning at 8 a.m. ET on Peacock with a replay at 4 p.m. ET on NBC. The U.S. will advance to the quarterfinals with a win.

USA Baseball, led by former MLB players Todd Frazier and Edwin Jackson, plays its second game of group play against South Korea Saturday morning live at 6 a.m. ET on NBCSN.

Caeleb Dressel and four-time Olympic medalist Simone Manuel will headline American medal contenders in swimming Saturday night on NBC. Dressel is a gold medal favorite in the men’s 50m freestyle, an event where he is the two-time reigning world champion. Defending silver medalist Manuel will compete in the women’s 50m freestyle. The U.S. is also expected to contend for the gold medal in the men’s and women’s 4x100m medley relay.

Peacock will offer live coverage of track & field finals and qualifying rounds Saturday morning beginning at 6:10 a.m. ET.

The final round of the men’s golf competition will be presented Saturday live at 6:30 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. You can see it in 4K with fuboTV.

The men’s and women’s beach volleyball elimination rounds will begin Saturday night in primetime on NBC, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

If you’d like to see all televised events, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock and a live TV streaming option. The Streamable recommends fuboTV for its free trial, 4K golf events, and all the necessary channels.

