Tokyo Summer Olympics Streaming Guide: Day 9 - Sunday, August 1
Can Suni Lee strike gold again? Women’s uneven bars finals are live Sunday morning at 4 a.m. ET on Peacock. Fellow Americans MyKayla Skinner and Jade Carey are expected to contend for medals in the vault finals. You’ll see replays of both finals in primetime at 7 p.m. ET on NBC.
Track & field finals and semifinals also start at 4 a.m. on Peacock. You’ll catch the NBC replays in primetime Sunday night, featuring Trayvon Bromell contending for a gold medal in the men’s 100m final as well as first-time Olympian Keni Harrison in the women’s 100m hurdles final.
Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, and the U.S. women’s basketball team face France in its final game of group play Sunday live at 12:40 a.m. ET/9:40 p.m. PT on USA. A win would give the team its seventh straight gold.
Live coverage of the men’s and women’s beach volleyball elimination rounds will be presented in primetime on NBC and CNBC, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
If you’d like to see all televised events, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock and a live TV streaming option. The Streamable recommends fuboTV for its free trial and all the necessary channels.
NBC
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|NBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina (LIVE)
|8:45 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Fencing – Men’s Team Foil Final
|10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Equestrian – Eventing, Cross Country
|10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Tennis – Men’s Singles Final
|10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Beach Volleyball – Men’s Elimination Round
|10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Golf – Men’s Final Round
|10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Beach Volleyball – Women’s Elimination Round
|10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Cycling – BMX Freestyle Finals
|10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Gymnastics – Men’s Floor & Pommel Horse Finals
|10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Diving – Women’s Springboard Final
|7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Track & Field – Semifinals
|7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s 100m
|7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s 100m Hurdles
|7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Beach Volleyball – Women’s Elimination Round (LIVE)
|7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Gymnastics – Women’s Vault Final
|9 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Track & Field – Semifinals and Finals
|9:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s 100m Final
|9:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s 100m Hurdle Final
|9:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Long Jump Final
|9:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s 800m Semifinal
|9:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s 400m Semifinal
|9:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s 200m Round One
|9:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Gymnastics – Women’s Uneven Bars Final
|11 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Italy
|12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
USA Network
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|USA Network
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Diving – Women’s Springboard Final (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Volleyball – Brazil vs. France
|2 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Beach Volleyball – Elimination Round
|2 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Handball – Denmark vs. Sweden (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Water Polo – Hungary vs. China
|2 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Water Polo – Netherlands vs. Canada
|2 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Basketball – Spain vs. Slovenia (LIVE)
|4:20 a.m. – 6:10 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Handball – Germany vs. Brazil
|2 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Wrestling – Semifinals
|2 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Boxing – Semifinals
|2 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Weightlifting – Women’s Final
|2 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Tennis – Men’s Singles Final
|2 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Canoeing – Spring Qualifying (LIVE)
|2 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 10:55 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s 100m Hurdles Final
|8 p.m. – 10:55 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Long Jump Final
|8 p.m. – 10:55 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s 1500m Round One
|8 p.m. – 10:55 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s 200m Round One
|8 p.m. – 10:55 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France (LIVE)
|12:40 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
CNBC
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|CNBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|^ $6
|•
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Badminton – Men’s Singles Semifinal
|2 a.m. – 5 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Handball – Norway vs. France (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 5 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Fencing – Men’s Team Foil Final
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Beach Volleyball – Men’s Elimination Round (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Water Polo – Hungary vs. Italy
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Field Hockey – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Badminton – Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal & Final (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Greece (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
NBC Sports Network
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|NBC Sports Network
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Czech Republic
|2 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal
|3:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Field Hockey – Men’s Quarterfinal
|3:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Weightlifting – Women’s Final (LIVE)
|3:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Fencing – Men’s Team Foil Final (LIVE)
|3:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Badminton – Women’s Singles Final (LIVE)
|3:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Table Tennis – Elimination Round
|3:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Badminton – Men’s Singles Semifinal
|3:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Equestrian – Eventing, Cross Country
|2 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Golf – Men’s Final Round
|2 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Handball – Denmark vs. Sweden
|2 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Badminton – Women’s Singles Final
|2 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina
|6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Olympic Channel
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Olympic Channel
|≥ $94.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Tennis (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Singles Final
|2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Doubles Final
|2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Mixed Doubles Final
|2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Tennis
|7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Singles Final
|7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Doubles Final
|7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Mixed Doubles Final
|7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Wrestling Qualifying Rounds & Semifinals
|7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Greco Roman 60kg and 130 kg
|7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Freestyle 76 kg
|7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Wrestling Qualifying Rounds & Semifinals (LIVE)
|10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Greco Roman 60kg, 77 kg, 97 kg, and 130 kg
|10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Freestyle 68kg and 76 kg
|10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
Golf Channel
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Golf Channel
|≥ $94.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|^ $11
|•
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Men’s Final Round
|11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Golf Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Final Round
|5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
|Golf Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
Peacock
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Gymnastics Event Finals (LIVE)
|4 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Men’s Floor Exercise
|4 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Women’s Vault
|4 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Men’s Pommel Horse
|4 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Women’s Uneven Bars
|4 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Track & Field (LIVE)
|4 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Men’s High Jump Final
|4 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Men’s 100m Semifinals
|4 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Women’s 100m Hurdles Semifinals
|4 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Women’s Triple Jump Final
|4 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Men’s 800m Semifinals
|4 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Men’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals
|4 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
|Men’s 100m Final
|4 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.
It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.
The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.
2020 Summer Olympics
- Archery
- Badminton
- Baseball
- Basketball
- Basketball 3x3
- Beach Volleyball
- Boxing
- Canoe/Kayaking
- Cycling
- Diving
- Equestrian
- Fencing
- Field Hockey
- Golf
- Gymnastics
- Handball
- Judo
- Karate
- Rhythmic Gymnastics
- Rowing
- Rugby
- Sailing
- Shooting
- Skateboarding
- Soccer
- Softball
- Sport Climbing
- Surfing
- Swimming
- Table Tennis
- Taekwondo
- Tennis
- Track & Field
- Trampoline
- Triathlon
- Volleyball
- Water Polo
- Weightlifting
- Wrestling