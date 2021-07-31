 Skip to Content
2020 Summer Olympics

Tokyo Summer Olympics Streaming Guide: Day 9 - Sunday, August 1

Ben Bowman

Can Suni Lee strike gold again? Women’s uneven bars finals are live Sunday morning at 4 a.m. ET on Peacock. Fellow Americans MyKayla Skinner and Jade Carey are expected to contend for medals in the vault finals. You’ll see replays of both finals in primetime at 7 p.m. ET on NBC.

Track & field finals and semifinals also start at 4 a.m. on Peacock. You’ll catch the NBC replays in primetime Sunday night, featuring Trayvon Bromell contending for a gold medal in the men’s 100m final as well as first-time Olympian Keni Harrison in the women’s 100m hurdles final.

Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, and the U.S. women’s basketball team face France in its final game of group play Sunday live at 12:40 a.m. ET/9:40 p.m. PT on USA. A win would give the team its seventh straight gold.

Live coverage of the men’s and women’s beach volleyball elimination rounds will be presented in primetime on NBC and CNBC, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

If you’d like to see all televised events, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock and a live TV streaming option. The Streamable recommends fuboTV for its free trial and all the necessary channels.

NBC

AT&T TV fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
NBC - -
Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina (LIVE) 8:45 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Fencing – Men’s Team Foil Final 10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Equestrian – Eventing, Cross Country 10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Tennis – Men’s Singles Final 10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Elimination Round 10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Golf – Men’s Final Round 10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Elimination Round 10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Cycling – BMX Freestyle Finals 10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Gymnastics – Men’s Floor & Pommel Horse Finals 10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Diving – Women’s Springboard Final 7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Track & Field – Semifinals 7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s 100m 7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s 100m Hurdles 7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Elimination Round (LIVE) 7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Gymnastics – Women’s Vault Final 9 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Track & Field – Semifinals and Finals 9:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s 100m Final 9:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s 100m Hurdle Final 9:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Long Jump Final 9:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s 800m Semifinal 9:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s 400m Semifinal 9:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s 200m Round One 9:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Gymnastics – Women’s Uneven Bars Final 11 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Italy 12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial

USA Network

AT&T TV fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
USA Network - -
Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Diving – Women’s Springboard Final (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 2 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Volleyball – Brazil vs. France 2 a.m. – 2 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Elimination Round 2 a.m. – 2 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Handball – Denmark vs. Sweden (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 2 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Water Polo – Hungary vs. China 2 a.m. – 2 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Water Polo – Netherlands vs. Canada 2 a.m. – 2 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Basketball – Spain vs. Slovenia (LIVE) 4:20 a.m. – 6:10 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Handball – Germany vs. Brazil 2 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Wrestling – Semifinals 2 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Boxing – Semifinals 2 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Weightlifting – Women’s Final 2 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Tennis – Men’s Singles Final 2 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Canoeing – Spring Qualifying (LIVE) 2 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Rounds (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 10:55 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Women’s 100m Hurdles Final 8 p.m. – 10:55 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Long Jump Final 8 p.m. – 10:55 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Women’s 1500m Round One 8 p.m. – 10:55 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Women’s 200m Round One 8 p.m. – 10:55 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France (LIVE) 12:40 a.m. – 2:30 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial

CNBC

AT&T TV fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
CNBC - - ^ $6
Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Badminton – Men’s Singles Semifinal 2 a.m. – 5 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Handball – Norway vs. France (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 5 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Fencing – Men’s Team Foil Final 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Elimination Round (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Water Polo – Hungary vs. Italy 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Field Hockey – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Badminton – Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal & Final (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Greece (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial

NBC Sports Network

AT&T TV fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
NBC Sports Network - -
Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Czech Republic 2 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal 3:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Field Hockey – Men’s Quarterfinal 3:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Weightlifting – Women’s Final (LIVE) 3:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Fencing – Men’s Team Foil Final (LIVE) 3:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Badminton – Women’s Singles Final (LIVE) 3:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Table Tennis – Elimination Round 3:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Badminton – Men’s Singles Semifinal 3:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Equestrian – Eventing, Cross Country 2 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Golf – Men’s Final Round 2 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Handball – Denmark vs. Sweden 2 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Badminton – Women’s Singles Final 2 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial

Olympic Channel

AT&T TV fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
Olympic Channel ≥ $94.99 - -
Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Tennis (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Singles Final 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Doubles Final 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Mixed Doubles Final 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Tennis 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Singles Final 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Doubles Final 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Mixed Doubles Final 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Wrestling Qualifying Rounds & Semifinals 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Greco Roman 60kg and 130 kg 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Freestyle 76 kg 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Wrestling Qualifying Rounds & Semifinals (LIVE) 10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Greco Roman 60kg, 77 kg, 97 kg, and 130 kg 10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Freestyle 68kg and 76 kg 10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial

Golf Channel

AT&T TV fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
Golf Channel ≥ $94.99 - - ^ $11
Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Men’s Final Round 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Golf Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Final Round 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Golf Channel Stream with Free Trial

Peacock

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Gymnastics Event Finals (LIVE) 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Men’s Floor Exercise 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Women’s Vault 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Men’s Pommel Horse 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Women’s Uneven Bars 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Track & Field (LIVE) 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Men’s High Jump Final 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Men’s 100m Semifinals 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Women’s 100m Hurdles Semifinals 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Women’s Triple Jump Final 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Men’s 800m Semifinals 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Men’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
Men’s 100m Final 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up
peacocktv.com

2020 Summer Olympics

