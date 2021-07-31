Tokyo Summer Olympics Streaming Guide: Day 9 - Sunday, August 1

Can Suni Lee strike gold again? Women’s uneven bars finals are live Sunday morning at 4 a.m. ET on Peacock. Fellow Americans MyKayla Skinner and Jade Carey are expected to contend for medals in the vault finals. You’ll see replays of both finals in primetime at 7 p.m. ET on NBC.

Track & field finals and semifinals also start at 4 a.m. on Peacock. You’ll catch the NBC replays in primetime Sunday night, featuring Trayvon Bromell contending for a gold medal in the men’s 100m final as well as first-time Olympian Keni Harrison in the women’s 100m hurdles final.

Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, and the U.S. women’s basketball team face France in its final game of group play Sunday live at 12:40 a.m. ET/9:40 p.m. PT on USA. A win would give the team its seventh straight gold.

Live coverage of the men’s and women’s beach volleyball elimination rounds will be presented in primetime on NBC and CNBC, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

If you’d like to see all televised events, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock and a live TV streaming option. The Streamable recommends fuboTV for its free trial and all the necessary channels.

