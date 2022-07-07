Tottenham Hotspur Streaming Service to Be First of Many Team-Based Platforms from Endeavor

While regional sports networks (RSNs) and massive rights deals have been the focus of much of the sports broadcasting discussions in the United States as of late, an English soccer club has become the first to launch a team-specific direct-to-consumer (DTC) service with Endeavor Streaming. The company has plans to launch streamers for teams around the world by handling not only the technical aspects of the enterprise but also payments, content, and strategy as well.

Spursplay, a team-specific streaming service focusing on the English Premier League Tottenham Hotspur club, officially launched this week. The service will feature a handful of games from the men’s and women’s clubs as well as for the under-18 and 21 squads as well. Spursplay will also offer EPL match replays alongside documentaries, original series, and a deep library of archival video.

The streamer is available to Spurs fans worldwide, but subscribers will need to contend with broadcast agreements in their individual regions. Spursplay will be the exclusive home for the club’s pre-season friendlies beginning on Wednesday, July 13 against Team K League in Seoul, South Korea and continuing on Saturday, July 16 against Sevilla FC.

“Spursplay is the first of many team-based direct-to-consumer services we will launch in sport across the US, EMEA and APAC. The direct-to-consumer ambitions of top-tier clubs and teams go well beyond the technical delivery of video,” Endeavor Streaming’s SVP of global sports and international Pete Bellamy said, according to NextTV. “The leading sports organizations require a partner who can advise and execute the most direct path to growth in both consumer engagement and revenue. At Endeavor Streaming, it’s our job to ensure that Spursplay delivers for the Club and its fans to the highest level.”

Spursplay’s first documentary “Antonio Conte: 202 Days,” follows the team’s coach during his first season as he guided the club to a top-four EPL finish in 2022. The service will also provide behind-the-scenes coverage of the team’s travel and training as it prepares for the new season.

The streaming service costs £45 per year (the equivalent of $53.79 USD) or £35 for Tottenham season ticket holders and One Hotspur members. Spursplay is currently only available through computer and mobile browsers and content can be viewed on two devices at a time.

In the United States, the Bally Sports+ RSN streaming services — as well as NESN360 — provide fans access to in-market games for one or more teams that play in a region. These streamers also provide fans with archive and original content, but having a team-specific streaming service that is available to fans worldwide is a much different proposition.

With the high-value broadcast media rights at play in the states, it seems nearly unfathomable that a similar service could be launched as anything other than additive for a team in a major domestic league. However, when coupled with existing broadcast options, a service that provides preseason and exhibition games not covered by media deals, as well as behind-the-scenes access, exclusive interviews, original series and docs, and more, could be attractive to a certain segment of fans.

Endeavor Streaming did not elaborate on its plans for other clubs in the United States or around the world, but when — and if — the company does launch platforms for teams in the U.S. it will almost assuredly need to be outside of the confines of a major league.