TSN+ Launches for Canadian Customers with PGA Golf, XFL Football, More

David Satin

Canadian sports fans have a brand new way to stream live events. Canada’s sports colossus TSN is now offering a free preview of its new direct-to-consumer streaming service TSN+, with a full product launch coming soon.

A subscription to TSN+ will cost $19.99 CAD per month or $199.99 per year. TSN+ is available now for a limited-time free preview, streaming exclusively on mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs, and rolling out across platforms including Android TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku TV, LG Smart TV, Samsung SmartTV, and Amazon Fire TV/Stick in the coming days.

Just in time for the launch of TSN+, TSN announced that it had acquired the Canadian broadcast rights to PGA Tour Live, which offers more than 4,300 hours of exclusive coverage from PGA Tour events throughout the season. That includes the tour’s upcoming Hawaiian events in January, all the way through the FedEx Cup Playoffs and into the fall. In the United States, the rights to PGA Tour Live are held by ESPN+.

“We are excited to expand our PGA Tour partnership and deliver PGA Tour Live to Canadians with the launch of TSN+,” Bell Media Sports VP Shawn Redmond said. “TSN+ is the perfect complement to TSN, and we look forward to bringing more live sports and innovative content to Canadians.”

TSN+ will feature coverage of a myriad of sports. In addition to PGA Tour Live, Canadian customers will soon be able to use the service to enjoy:

  • Coverage of the NTT IndyCar Series
  • A series of all-new, world-exclusive, augmented NFL feeds for every playoff game, including Super Bowl LVII, a companion viewing experience created in partnership with Genius Sports
  • Live coverage of LaLiga, Spain’s top soccer league, as well as LaLiga 2
  • NCAA Football and Basketball games in addition to those broadcast on TSN’s national television feeds
  • Complete coverage of the 2023 XFL season, kicking off Saturday, Feb. 18
  • Grand Slam Tennis – Live streaming-only court feeds from all four Grand Slams, beginning with the Australian Open on Jan. 15
  • NBA: Streaming-only games featuring US-based teams throughout the regular season, additional to those broadcast on TSN’s national television feeds
  • F1 – Exclusive live companion feeds for each F1 race including Pit Lane, Driver Tracker, Timing Feed, Mixed On-Board Cameras, and unique in-car driver feeds
  • NASCAR – Live coverage of practice and qualifying from NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series
  • CHL: Live coverage of CHL games in addition to those broadcast on TSN’s national television feeds
  • PHF: Live coverage of the Premier Hockey Federation, featuring the biggest stars in women’s hockey
  • AEW: Exclusive live coverage of Friday night’s AEW Rampage
  • NLL: Live coverage of the NLL regular season and playoff matchups
  • Boxing: Live coverage of Top Rank Boxing

The TSN+ programming lineup also features access to the TSN+ Doc Collection, an unmatched on-demand library of more than 200 acclaimed titles including UNINTERRUPTED Canada features, HBO documentaries, ESPN Films, and more.

