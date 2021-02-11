Tubi Expands ‘News on Tubi’ to Include 100 Free Live Local Channels

Tubi keeps its hot streak going by announcing today its expanded “News on Tubi” offerings in the United States with the addition of about 80 24/7 local news feeds from around the country. Tubi now carries nearly 100 local station feeds in 24 of the top 25 markets, including feeds in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, and more.

Tubi first launched “News on Tubi” in October, with local news from Fox owned-and-operated stations.

News on Tubi is a free way for viewers to access always-on live, premium streaming news content. The service currently features content from FOX Television Stations, NewsNOW from FOX, FOX SOUL, Bloomberg TV, Bloomberg Quicktake, NBC News NOW, CBC, PeopleTV, WeatherNation, Cheddar, Altice USA’s News 12 New York, fubo Sports Network, Black News Channel, Euronews, and Estrella News. Tubi will continue to add national news brands in 2021, in addition to its focus on local stations.

“Since News on Tubi launched in October, Tubi viewers have instantly taken hold of its value as a destination for a variety of free news choices, and we’re excited to bring the most comprehensive local news offering to streaming,” said Farhad Massoudi, CEO of Tubi. “With live broadcasts covering nearly all of the top US markets, Tubi is the AVOD home for local news around the country.”

This news comes after a FOX earnings call earlier this week revealed Tubi’s Q4 2020 growth, attributed to “an influx of new advertisers. FOX Co-Chairman Lachlan Murdoch has high hopes for Tubi, saying, “we expect to win in AVOD,” thanks to Tubi. Murdoch said that Tubi has seen total time of viewership grow by nearly 70% and revenue nearly double since their acquisition. In December, the service announced that their monthly active users reached 33 million.

Tubi is available for download on most compatible smart devices, including Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, most smart TVs, Apple TV, Chromecast, and more.