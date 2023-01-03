Tubi Adds Five New Channels Dedicated to Nature, True Crime and More

Happy new year, Tubi subscribers! The ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) and free ad-supported TV (FAST) service has added five brand new channels, which are now available to all Tubi users.

The new channels available now to Tubi users are:

The Jack Hanna Channel: From radical reptiles to ferocious felines, travel around the world for hair-raising wildlife encounters. Where Jack Hanna goes, adventure follows!

Xplore: From the world around us to the wildlife within, to your passions and the people who fascinate. This channel features the very best in travel, animals, innovation, and inspiration.

Love Nature: Love Nature brings viewers closer to nature with exclusive and awe-inspiring stories from around the world.

Homeful: This free streaming channel is all about the real estate, renovations, and transformations that you’ll love to binge.

Total Crime: Where questionable people do very bad things. True crime, all the time.

Tubi is a free video streaming service that includes on-demand access to nearly 50,000 movies and television shows, plus live channels galore. Its ad breaks are shorter and less frequent than most free services, making it one of the most pleasant free TV experiences available. FOX executives have called the service “TV on steroids” for good reason!

The five channels listed above are far from the only new additions to Tubi in January. The service has added dozens of comedy titles like “Blazing Saddles” and “Police Academy,” riveting dramas like “A Time to Kill,” and so much more, all free and on-demand.

Tubi served as the on-demand home of the 2022 FIFA World Cup last year, offering free replays of every match of the tournament after they finished airing live on FOX and FS1. FOX executives don't see Tubi as a great destination for live sports in general, but expect the company to continue getting creative to offer users new, varied content in 2023 and beyond.