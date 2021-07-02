Tubi Launches ‘Bitefest’ In August To Take Its Own Taste Of Shark-Themed Programming

Summer is finally here and that means sun, beach days, and the yearly pivot to shark attack-themed movies and content.

While Discovery has been chumming the waters for over three decades now with their annual Shark Week programming, Tubi, Fox’s free streaming service, has joined the frenzy in 2021 by dedicating not seven days but the entire month of August to the genre of sharks-eating-people in the form of “Bitefest”.

Bitefest will feature a tremendous showing of 70 shark-themed films including the entire “Jaws” franchise.

In addition to contemporary classics like “The Reef” and “Sharktopus,” Tubi’s less-than-educational take on shark content will also include their own original addition to the lineup, “Swim.”

“Swim” stars Joey Lawrence (“Melissa & Joey”) in the story of a family whose vacation home is inundated with floodwaters and, you guessed it, a vicious shark. The family has to fight for survival as the steadily increasing water forces them to climb to higher floors to escape danger. “Swim” is from the producers of “Sharknado,” which is conspicuously absent from Tubi’s campy shark-themed lineup.

For those looking for a more academic approach to shark entertainment in the lead up to Bitefest, National Geographic will be airing Sharkfest, beginning on Monday, July 5 on its linear channel and Disney+, while Discovery’s perennial Shark Week programming will be running from July 11 through July 18 with exclusive content on both Discovery and discovery+.

Bitefest full movie roster:

JAWS

JAWS 2

JAWS 3

JAWS: THE REVENGE

BAIT 3D

DARK TIDE (2011)

OPEN WATER 3: CAGE DIVE

USS INDIANAPOLIS: MEN OF COURAGE

THE REEF

SWIM

GORDON RAMSAY: SHARK BAIT

SAND SHARKS

DINOSHARK

SEA LEVEL

SHARKTOPUS

SUPER SHARK

SWAMP SHARK

SHARK LAKE

JURRASIC SHARK

CATCHING A KILLER: THE MYSTERY OF SABLE ISLAND

OF SHARK AND MAN

PSYCHO SHARK

ISLAND OF SHARK ATTACKS

THE LAST SHARK

DARK WATERS

RAGING SHARKS

SHARK ATTACK

SHARK ATTACK 3: MEGALODON

SHARK HUNTER

SHARK IN VENICE

SHARK LAND

THE DEEP END

SAVING JAWS

SHARKS: SCAVENGERS OF THE SEA

SURFING & SHARKS

THE SHARK CON

BABY SHARK & MORE KIDS SONGS (LITTLE TREEHOUSE)

BABY SHARK & MORE KIDS SONGS: SUPER SIMPLE SONGS

BABY SHARK: NURSERY RHYMES & KIDS SONGS

FINNY THE SHARK 1

FINNY THE SHARK 2

FINNY THE SHARK 3

BLOOD SURF

DAM SHARKS

BAD CGI SHARKS

HOUSE SHARK

RAIDERS OF THE LOST SHARK

SHARK EXORCIST

SHARK ATTACKS

SHARK SCHOOL: OCEAN MANIA

SHARK SCHOOL: SHARK MANIA

SHARK BAIT

THE OLD MAN AND THE SEA

SHARK KILLER

SHARK ENCOUNTERS OF THE THIRD KIND

2 HEADED SHARK ATTACK

MEGA SHARK VS. KOLOSSUS

MEGA SHARK VS. MECHA SHARK

SHARK WEEK

SHARKS IN THE MEDITERRANEAN: ON THE TRAIL OF GREAT WHITE SHARKS

SHARKS: MONSTER OF THE MEDIA

ZIG & SHARKO

ZIG & SHARKO AT THE BEACH

ZIG & SHARKO IN THE LAGOON

ZIG & SHARKO: THE LAUGH BOAT

Trailer: “Sharktopus”