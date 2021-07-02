Tubi Launches ‘Bitefest’ In August To Take Its Own Taste Of Shark-Themed Programming
Summer is finally here and that means sun, beach days, and the yearly pivot to shark attack-themed movies and content.
While Discovery has been chumming the waters for over three decades now with their annual Shark Week programming, Tubi, Fox’s free streaming service, has joined the frenzy in 2021 by dedicating not seven days but the entire month of August to the genre of sharks-eating-people in the form of “Bitefest”.
Bitefest will feature a tremendous showing of 70 shark-themed films including the entire “Jaws” franchise.
In addition to contemporary classics like “The Reef” and “Sharktopus,” Tubi’s less-than-educational take on shark content will also include their own original addition to the lineup, “Swim.”
“Swim” stars Joey Lawrence (“Melissa & Joey”) in the story of a family whose vacation home is inundated with floodwaters and, you guessed it, a vicious shark. The family has to fight for survival as the steadily increasing water forces them to climb to higher floors to escape danger. “Swim” is from the producers of “Sharknado,” which is conspicuously absent from Tubi’s campy shark-themed lineup.
Tubi is a free video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 30,000 movies and television shows. Fox executives have called their service “TV on steroids.”
Tubi’s programming includes films and television series from Fox Entertainment, MGM, Paramount Pictures, Lionsgate, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros., NBCUniversal, Disney, and more.
For those looking for a more academic approach to shark entertainment in the lead up to Bitefest, National Geographic will be airing Sharkfest, beginning on Monday, July 5 on its linear channel and Disney+, while Discovery’s perennial Shark Week programming will be running from July 11 through July 18 with exclusive content on both Discovery and discovery+.
Bitefest full movie roster:
JAWS
JAWS 2
JAWS 3
JAWS: THE REVENGE
BAIT 3D
DARK TIDE (2011)
OPEN WATER 3: CAGE DIVE
USS INDIANAPOLIS: MEN OF COURAGE
THE REEF
SWIM
GORDON RAMSAY: SHARK BAIT
SAND SHARKS
DINOSHARK
SEA LEVEL
SHARKTOPUS
SUPER SHARK
SWAMP SHARK
SHARK LAKE
JURRASIC SHARK
CATCHING A KILLER: THE MYSTERY OF SABLE ISLAND
OF SHARK AND MAN
PSYCHO SHARK
ISLAND OF SHARK ATTACKS
THE LAST SHARK
DARK WATERS
RAGING SHARKS
SHARK ATTACK
SHARK ATTACK 3: MEGALODON
SHARK HUNTER
SHARK IN VENICE
SHARK LAND
THE DEEP END
SAVING JAWS
SHARKS: SCAVENGERS OF THE SEA
SURFING & SHARKS
THE SHARK CON
BABY SHARK & MORE KIDS SONGS (LITTLE TREEHOUSE)
BABY SHARK & MORE KIDS SONGS: SUPER SIMPLE SONGS
BABY SHARK: NURSERY RHYMES & KIDS SONGS
FINNY THE SHARK 1
FINNY THE SHARK 2
FINNY THE SHARK 3
BLOOD SURF
DAM SHARKS
BAD CGI SHARKS
HOUSE SHARK
RAIDERS OF THE LOST SHARK
SHARK EXORCIST
SHARK ATTACKS
SHARK SCHOOL: OCEAN MANIA
SHARK SCHOOL: SHARK MANIA
SHARK BAIT
THE OLD MAN AND THE SEA
SHARK KILLER
SHARK ENCOUNTERS OF THE THIRD KIND
2 HEADED SHARK ATTACK
MEGA SHARK VS. KOLOSSUS
MEGA SHARK VS. MECHA SHARK
SHARK WEEK
SHARKS IN THE MEDITERRANEAN: ON THE TRAIL OF GREAT WHITE SHARKS
SHARKS: MONSTER OF THE MEDIA
ZIG & SHARKO
ZIG & SHARKO AT THE BEACH
ZIG & SHARKO IN THE LAGOON
ZIG & SHARKO: THE LAUGH BOAT