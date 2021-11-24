Tubi Launches on LG Smart TVs

Fox’s free, ad-supported video-on-demand streaming service, Tubi is now available on LG Smart TVs. You can find Tubi via the Launcher Bar of the TV’s webOS platform. With the LG Magic Remote, you can say “Tubi” to access the streaming service. The Tubi library will soon be added to LG’s on-device search, making it even easier to browse the full catalog.

Tubi has an impressive library of 35,000 movies and television series from 250 content different partners, so there is something for everyone to watch. Users can also watch live local and national news channels with the streaming service.

LG Smart TV users can now enjoy Tubi Originals, like “The Freak Brothers,” “Swim,” and “Tales of a Fourth Grade Robin Hood.”

Tubi will soon feature additional content, including Tubi Original Documentaries from FOX Alternative Entertainment and animated titles from FOX Entertainment’s Emmy Award-winning animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment. Premium independent-minded titles from the Black cinema, thriller, horror, sci-fi, romance, and Western genres will arrive on the streaming service as well.

As of today, users in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Australia can access Tubi from their LG Smart TVs. Tubi is widely available across 29 different platforms, including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, GoogleTV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Hisense TVs, Comcast X1, Cox Contour, PlayStation, Xbox, and more.

During Fox's third-quarter earnings call in November, the company noted that Tubi has seen “exceptional progress” so far. They have big plans in the works for the new year. In 2022, over 140 hours of content will be added to Tubi’s library, including “Corrective Measures,” with Bruce Willis and Michael Rooker.