Tubi Live Channels Now Available From Amazon Fire TV Channel Guide & ‘Live’ Tab

Tubi has expanded their integration into Fire TV devices. The free streaming service will now show live channels from the “News on Tubi” directly in the Fire TV interface.

On the “Live” Tab, Fire TV users with Tubi, can now see channels like NewsNOW from FOX, FOX SOUL, Bloomberg TV, NBC News NOW, PeopleTV, CBC, WeatherNation, Cheddar, Altice USA’s News 12 New York, fubo Sports Network, and Black News Channel.

To access the new live TV integration, Fire TV users can scroll to the Live tab, which includes rows of free live content from Tubi. Additionally, the free channels will also be viewable from the Fire TV’s “Universal Channel Guide”. This lets you see all your live channels across services — including Philo, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Pluto TV, and others in a single interface.

If you haven’t installed Tubi before, you must first downloaded it on Fire TV and click Explore Free Content in the app to have it accessible from the Fire TV “Live” tab. If you don’t see it right away, you may need to “Sync Live Sources” from your settings on your Fire TV device.

With “News on Tubi”, users can access live, local news feeds from across the country, including 17 feeds from FOX owned and operated television stations in top markets that include New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Dallas.

Channels include New York (WNYW-TV); Los Angeles (KTTV-TV); Chicago (WFLD-TV); Philadelphia (WTXF-TV); Dallas (KDFW-TV); San Francisco (KTVU-TV); Washington DC (WTTG-TV); Houston (KRIV-TV); Atlanta (WAGA-TV); Phoenix (KSAZ-TV); Tampa (WTVT-TV); Seattle (KCPQ-TV); Detroit (WJBK-TV); Minneapolis (KMSP-TV); Orlando (WOFL-TV); Milwaukee (WITI-TV); and Austin (KTBC-TV).