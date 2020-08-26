Tubi Renews Agreement With TiVo, Now Available to Stream on TiVo Stream 4K and TiVo+

Tubi announced that they have signed a new agreement with TiVo, which makes the streaming service available on TiVO Stream 4K devices and allows users to stream on TiVo+. Under the new agreement, TiVo users now have access to Tubi’s library of over 23,000 movies and television shows.

“Tubi has built a great service that is highly valued by our consumers and we’re pleased to offer Tubi on the new TiVo Stream 4K platform,” said Matt Milne, chief revenue officer at TiVo.

“We are also excited to be expanding the partnership to count Tubi as part of the TiVo+ content network. This means the full Tubi catalog of movies and TV shows enjoy elevated discoverability to take full advantage of the TiVo user experience.”

Tubi will remain available to TiVo customers on TiVo Edge — TiVo’s premium, 4K UHD, all-in-one media device.

In June, Tubi announced they struck new content deals with Lego and Mattel during their inaugural NewFronts virtual presentation. Through their deal with Lego, Tubi is providing their viewers access to shows such as “Lego Masters,” which begins streaming in the fall.

Hosted by Will Arnett, “Lego Masters” gives an unlimited supply of Lego bricks to several pairs of contestants and sees them go head-to-head to make the best creations to impress the judges. The pairs who win the judges over proceed to the next round until the finale, during which the top teams face off for a cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of LEGO Master.

Through their partnership with Mattel, the ad-supported service will bring titles such as “Barbie Dreamtopia,” “Monster High,” “Enchantimals” and “WellieWishers” from American Girl.

Tubi boasts a total view time surpassing 200 million hours of content streamed in June alone.