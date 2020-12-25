TV’s ‘Wonder Woman’ Jumps To HBO Max, CBSN Hits 1 Billion Streaming Starts

To augment fans enjoyment of “Wonder Woman 1984,” which begins streaming today at noon ET, HBO Max is also streaming all 60 episodes of the 1970s TV show “Wonder Woman” starring Lynda Carter. “Wonder Woman” ran for three seasons from 1975-79, with Carter as the Amazonian princess.

The TV show is a prelude to “Wonder Woman 1984” starring Gal Gadot, a sequel to the original movie blockbuster. “Wonder Woman 1984” will be available for 31 days from its theatrical release on HBO Max in the U.S., at no additional cost to subscribers.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

CBSN hit its goal this week — 1 billion stream starts. A “start” is defined as any length of user engagement. The average viewing time on the streamer is one hour. Streaming and digital video for ViacomCBS earned $636M in Q3, up 56% year-over-year. (That figure includes revs from the 17.9 million subscribers to CBS All Access and Showtime’s OTT service.)

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday” will stream on Hulu in time for Oscar consideration. Directed by Lee Daniels (“The Butler), it stars Andra Day as the legendary blues singer whose life and career were upended by the Federal Department of Narcotics’ sting operation.

“The Night Caller,” a Sundance Now original series, will premiere Jan. 19, with new episodes coming every Tuesday. “The Night Caller” is the true story of Australian serial killer Eric Edgar Cooke, who terrorized the city of Perth, committing 22 violent crimes and eight deaths from September 1958 to August 1963.

“Cobra Kai, season 3” will arrive earlier than expected. It’s now slated to premiere globally on Jan. 1, on Netflix.

Group Nine Media is launched a special purpose acquisition vehicle (SPAC) to go public and buy a digital media business. That entity will merge with Group Nine, which owns The Dodo, NowThis, Thrillist, PopSugar and Seeker. Group Nine Media claims its audience reaches 44% of the U.S. population monthly, with nearly 7 billion video views across its sites. The Dodo recently signed a nonexclusive two-year licensing deal with with Hulu.

Cinedigm completed the acquisition of The Film Detective, a streaming channel focused on classic film and television shows, including “Dragnet” and “The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes.” The deal adds The Film Detective’s library to Cinedigm, comprised of 3,000 content titles and two Free-Ad-Supported-Television (FAST) linear networks. Cinedigm plans to expand the distribution of The Film Detective’s two current streaming channels (The Film Detective and Lone Star) across its network.

Oprah Winfrey has given Discovery Inc a 95% interest in her TV network, OWN, in exchange for shares in the parent company. Discovery Inc is launching its new streamer, discovery+, on Jan. 4.

