Tyler Perry’s BET+ Reaches 1.5 Million Subscriber in First 18 Months

BET+ is just under 18 months old — and it counts 1.5 million subscribers, said Scott Mills, President, BET during the Paramount+ unveiling. That is up from the 1 million subscribers they announced in August 2020.

While there will be BET content on Paramount+, BET+ remains a standalone streamer, just like Showtime. The company hinted on the possibility of a bundle of Paramount+, Showtime, and BET+ to help “super serve” the Black consumer.

The SVOD streamer, which kicked off in September 2019, is a joint venture between Tyler Perry Studios and the BET Networks. It offers original TV series and films, as well as content from BET’s inventory.

Two of its original TV shows — Tracey Oliver’s “First Wives Club” and “Bigger” — have been greenlit for a second season. They said that Tyler Perry’s streaming series “Ruthless” will come to BET+ in April.

For $9.99 per month, after a 7-Day Free Trial, BET+ features more than 1,000 hours of premium content, including exclusive new original programming and fan-favorite series, movies, and specials from BET Networks, as well as a host of leading African American content creators, including Tyler Perry, Tracy Oliver, Will Packer and more.

You can download the app across devices including Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Android TV, iOS, and Android. Subscribers can either purchase it directly on BET+ through Amazon Channels, Apple TV Channels, or Google Play.