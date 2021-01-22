UFC 257 Live Stream: How to Watch Poirier vs. McGregor 2 Live Online

UFC 257 is sure to be all the rage as Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor face off for the second time. The fight will stream exclusively on ESPN+ via PPV.

How to Stream UFC 257 Poirier vs. McGregor

The two fighters first went head-to-head back in 2014, where McGregor came away with a win after a TKO on Poirier. The latest match will determine if Poirier can even the score with one of the best UFC fighters of all-time .

How Much Does UFC 257 Cost?

If you are an existing ESPN+ or Disney+ Bundle subscriber, you can purchase the fight for $69.99.

New ESPN+ subscribers will be able to bundle a UFC PPV for $89.98 (normally $129.98). The price won’t just be for the UFC 252 PPV, since you’ll also get a year-long subscription to ESPN+ (that would normally cost $59.99 alone).

About UFC 257

In the second battle between Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier and ” The Notorious” Conor McGregor II, Poirer is looking for redemption after his 2014 loss. In UFC 178, McGregor won by 1st round TKO. Since then McGregor has gone 6-2 in the UFC while Poirier has gone 10-2-1. Both last lost to the same fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov by submission.

This is McGregor’s first fight since UFC 246, where he defeated Cowboy Cerrone in a 40 second TKO. McGregor is one of MMA’s biggest stars – and the only fighter to ever hold the UFC Lightweight and Featherweight titles at the same time. He has won 19 of 26 wins by knockout or submission and has beaten 4 former UFC champions.

Poirier is coming off a victory over #5 ranked Dan Hooker at Fight Night APEX on 6/2

The winner of UFC 257 will fight for the Lightweight Championship.

Main Card, Prelims and Early Prelims (All times ET)

10 PM Main Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor Co-Main Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler Undercard Jessica Eye vs. Joanne Calderwood Undercard Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar Undercard Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Ribas 8 PM Feature Arman Tsarukyan vs. Nasrat Haqparast Undercard Brad Tavares vs. Antonio Carlos Junior Undercard Julianna Pena vs. Sara McMann Undercard Khalil Rountree vs. Marcin Prachnio 6:30 PM Feature Andrew Sanchez vs. Makhmud Muradov Undercard Nik Lentz vs. Movsar Evloev Undercard Amir Albazi vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov