UFC 259 Live Stream: How to Watch Blachowicz vs Adesanya and Nunes vs. Anderson Live Online

UFC 259 is sure to be all the rage as an Blachowicz and “The Last Stylebender” Israel Adesanya face off. The fight will stream exclusively on ESPN+ via PPV.

How to Stream UFC 259 Blachowicz vs. Adesanya

How Much Does UFC 259 Cost?

If you are an existing ESPN+ or Disney+ Bundle subscriber, you can purchase the fight for $69.99.

New ESPN+ subscribers will be able to bundle a UFC PPV for $89.98 (normally $129.98). The price won’t just be for the UFC 259 PPV, since you’ll also get a year-long subscription to ESPN+ (that would normally cost $59.99 alone).

About UFC 259

Adesanya is the 1st UFC Middleweight champion to challenge for the LHW title. If he wins he’ll be the 5th double champion in UFC history. He’s coming off a TKO win over Paulo Costa at UFC 253 and has 15 wins by knockout. This will be Blachowicz’s 1st title defence after winning the vacant title at UFC 253. He’s on a 4-fight win streak and has won 8 of his last 9. This is the 6th Champion vs. Champion fight in UFC history. In the last 5 bouts, the fighter in the lower weight class has won.

Also in UFC 259 is Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson, which was originally scheduled for UFC 256 before getting cancelled. This will be Nunes’ 2nd Featherweight title defense and her 7th title defense overall. Nunes hasn’t lost since September 2014 and has beaten 5 current or former women’s champions.

In the third main event, “No Mercy” Petr Yan vs. “Funk Master” Aljamain Sterlin was also originally scheduled for UFC 256. Yan is coming off his 1st title defense at UFC 251 and Sterling is coming off a 1:28 submission victory over #2 ranked Cory Sandhangen.