UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland Live on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Mobile, and More

Jeff Kotuby

A wise man once said, “Saturday night’s alright for a fight,” and the UFC is bringing us one with UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland. Middleweights Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland will do battle in the main event as both try and work their way up to a UFC Middleweight title bout. The next great UFC champion could be in action this evening, which you can watch starting at 4:30 PM on Saturday, February 5, with a subscription to ESPN+.

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland Live on ESPN+

  • When: Saturday, February 5 at 4:30 PM ET (Prelims); 7 PM ET (Main Card)
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Streaming: Watch with ESPN+

REMINDER: This is a Fight Night event — NOT A PPV — meaning you don’t need to pay extra for the bout. It is included in your ESPN+ subscription.

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland Fight Card

Main Card

Weight Class Fighter vs. Fighter
Middleweight Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland
Middleweight Punahele Soriano vs. Nick Maximov
Welterweight Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Carlston Harris
Light Heavyweight Sam Alvey vs. Brendan Allen
Middleweight Tresean Gore vs. Bryan Battle
Featherweight Julian Erosa vs. Steven Peterson

Prelims

Weight Class Fighter vs. Fighter
Bantamweight Miles Jons vs. John Castaneda
Featherweight Hakeem Dawodu vs. Michael Trizano
Middleweight Chidi Njokuani vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
Women’s Bantamweight Alexis Davis vs. Julija Stoliarenko
Light Heavyweight Jailton Almedia vs. Danilo Marques
Welterweight Jason Witt vs. Philip Rowe
Flyweight Malcolm Gordon vs. Denys Bondar
Sign Up
espnplus.com

ESPN+

ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.

The service can be subscribed for $6.99 / month per month or annually for $69.99 / year.

You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL and MLS game with NHL.TV and MLS LIVE.

The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.

College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.

For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.

ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.

What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.

To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.

Sign Up
$6.99 / month
espnplus.com

Hermansson vs Strickland - A War in the Middleweight Division | Fight Preview | UFC Vegas 47

