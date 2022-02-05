UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland Live on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Mobile, and More
A wise man once said, “Saturday night’s alright for a fight,” and the UFC is bringing us one with UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland. Middleweights Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland will do battle in the main event as both try and work their way up to a UFC Middleweight title bout. The next great UFC champion could be in action this evening, which you can watch starting at 4:30 PM on Saturday, February 5, with a subscription to ESPN+.
How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland Live on ESPN+
- When: Saturday, February 5 at 4:30 PM ET (Prelims); 7 PM ET (Main Card)
- TV: ESPN+
- Streaming: Watch with ESPN+
REMINDER: This is a Fight Night event — NOT A PPV — meaning you don’t need to pay extra for the bout. It is included in your ESPN+ subscription.
UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland Fight Card
Main Card
|Weight Class
|Fighter
|vs.
|Fighter
|Middleweight
|Jack Hermansson
|vs.
|Sean Strickland
|Middleweight
|Punahele Soriano
|vs.
|Nick Maximov
|Welterweight
|Shavkat Rakhmonov
|vs.
|Carlston Harris
|Light Heavyweight
|Sam Alvey
|vs.
|Brendan Allen
|Middleweight
|Tresean Gore
|vs.
|Bryan Battle
|Featherweight
|Julian Erosa
|vs.
|Steven Peterson
Prelims
|Weight Class
|Fighter
|vs.
|Fighter
|Bantamweight
|Miles Jons
|vs.
|John Castaneda
|Featherweight
|Hakeem Dawodu
|vs.
|Michael Trizano
|Middleweight
|Chidi Njokuani
|vs.
|Marc-Andre Barriault
|Women’s Bantamweight
|Alexis Davis
|vs.
|Julija Stoliarenko
|Light Heavyweight
|Jailton Almedia
|vs.
|Danilo Marques
|Welterweight
|Jason Witt
|vs.
|Philip Rowe
|Flyweight
|Malcolm Gordon
|vs.
|Denys Bondar
ESPN+
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.
The service can be subscribed for $6.99 / month per month or annually for $69.99 / year.
You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL and MLS game with NHL.TV and MLS LIVE.
The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.
College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.
For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.
ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.
What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.
