How to Watch UIL Texas 2023 State Field and Track Meet Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Texas high school athletes have flocked to Austin this week to compete in the 2023 UIL Track & Field State Meet . The state finals begin Thursday and go through Saturday, May 11-13 at Mike A. Myers Stadium on The University of Texas at Austin campus. While the meets will not be broadcasted to local TV stations, you can stream them online live on NFHS if you don’t have browser ad-blockers turned on. You can watch with a subscription to NFHS Network .

About UIL Texas 2023 State Field and Track Meet

The Texas Track and Field State Champions date back to 1907, where various schools competed and the high jump was recorded at 5’7.75”. Since then, the UIL (University Interscholastic League, which operates under the University of Texas) has grown into the largest inter-school organization of its kind in the world. There are 794 schools in total between 6 conferences and a wheelchair division according to UIL’s website.

This year’s state meet will have each of those divisions’ best athletes racing, jumping, and throwing over the course of three days. We’ve compiled a list below of how to find your school and time based on the schedule that has been provided.

Can you watch UIL Texas 2023 State Field and Track Meet for free?

NFHS Network does not offer a free trial, but you can watch UIL Texas 2023 State Field and Track Meet as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of NFHS Network for $79.99.

What is the UIL Texas 2023 State Field and Track Meet episode schedule?

The schedule is divided up by conference. As there are 6 conferences and a wheelchair division mixed in and competing over the course of three days, the published schedule is as follows:

6A Conference

Dates of Meets: Saturday, May 13 Only

Stream: Stream on UIL's NFHS Page (Ad-blockers must be turned off to work)

Competing Schools and Athletes: See Posted 6A List by UIL

Girls Field Locations, Times, and Events

— R-1, 1:00 pm, Discus

— R-1, 9:00 am, Shot Put

— P-1, 3:00 pm, Pole Vault

— P-2, 9:00 am, High Jump

— P-2, 10:45 am, Long Jump

— P-1, 2:45 pm, Triple Jump

—9:30 am, 3200m

—5:00 pm, 400m Relay

—5:20 pm, 800m Run

—5:45 pm, 100m Girls Hurdles

—6:05 pm, 100m Dash

—6:25 pm, 800m Relay

—6:45 pm, 400m Dash

—7:10 pm, 300m Hurdles

—7:30 pm, 200m Dash

—7:50 pm, 1600m Run

—8:20 pm, 1600m Relay

—R-1, 3:00 pm, Discus

—R-2 10:30 am, Shot Put

—P-1, 1:00 pm, Pole Vault

—P-1, 9:00 am, High Jump

—P-1, 10:45 am, Long Jump

—P-2, 2:45 pm, Triple Jump

—9:30 am, 3200m

—5:00 pm, 400m Relay

—5:20 pm, 800m Run

—5:45 pm, 110m Boys Hurdles

—6:05 pm, 100m Dash

—6:25 pm, 800m Relay

—6:45 pm, 400m Dash

—7:10 pm, 300m Hurdles

—7:30 pm, 200m Dash

—7:50 pm, 1600m Run

—8:20 pm, 1600m Relay

5A Conference

Dates of Meets: Friday, May 12 Only

Stream: Stream on UIL's NFHS Page (Ad-blockers must be turned off to work)

Competing Schools and Athletes: See Posted 5A List by UIL

Girls Field Locations, Times, and Events

—R-1, 1:00 pm, Discus

—R-1, 9:00 am, Shot Put

—P-1, 3:00 pm, Pole Vault

—P-2, 9:00 am, High Jump

—P-2, 10:45 am, Long Jump

—P-1, 2:45 pm, Triple Jump

—9:30 am, 3200m Girls

—5:00 pm, 400m Relay

—5:20 pm, 800m Run

—5:45 pm, 100m Girls Hurdles

—6:05 pm, 100m Dash

—6:25 pm, 100m Wheelchair

—6:40 pm, 800m Relay

—7:00 pm, 400m Dash

—7:20 pm, 400m Wheelchair

—7:35 pm, 300m Hurdles

—7:55 pm, 200m Dash

—8:15 pm, 1600m Run

—8:45 pm, 1600m Relay

—R-1, 3:00 pm, Discus

—R-2, 10:30 am, Shot Put

—P-1, 1:00 pm, Pole Vault

—P-1, 9:00 am, High Jump

—P-1, 10:45 am, Long Jump

—P-2, 2:45 pm, Triple Jump

—9:45 am, 3200m Boys

—5:00 pm, 400m Relay

—5:20 pm, 800m Run

—5:45 pm, 110m Boys Hurdles

—6:05 pm, 100m Dash

—6:25 pm, 100m Wheelchair

—6:40 pm, 800m Relay

—7:00 pm, 400m Dash

—7:20 pm, 400m Wheelchair

—7:35 pm, 300m Hurdles

—7:55 pm, 200m Dash

—8:15 pm, 1600m Run

—8:45 pm, 1600m Relay

4A Conference

Dates of Meets: Thursday, May 11 Only

Stream: Stream on UIL's NFHS Page (Ad-blockers must be turned off to work)

Competing Schools and Athletes: See Posted 4A List by UIL

Girls Field Locations, Times, and Events

—R-1, 1:00 pm, Discus

—R-1, 9:00 am, Shot Put

—P-1, 3:00 pm, Pole Vault

—P-2, 9:00 am, High Jump

—P-2, 10:45 am, Long Jump

—P-1, 2:45 pm, Triple Jump

—9:30 am, 3200m Girls

—5:00 pm, 400m Relay

—5:20 pm, 800m Run

—5:45 pm, 100m Girls Hurdles

—6:05 pm, 100m Dash

—6:25 pm, 800m Relay

—6:45 pm, 400m Dash

—7:10 pm, 300m Hurdles

—7:30 pm, 200m Dash

—7:50 pm, 1600m Run

—8:20 pm, 1600m Relay

—R-1, 3:00 pm, Discus

—R-2, 10:30 am, Shot Put

—P-1, 1:00 pm, Pole Vault

—P-1, 9:00 am, High Jump

—P-1, 10:45 am, Long Jump

—P-2, 2:45 pm, Triple Jump

—9:45 am, 3200m Boys

—5:00 pm, 400m Relay

—5:20 pm, 800m Run

—5:45 pm, 110m Boys Hurdles

—6:05 pm, 100m Dash

—6:25 pm, 800m Relay

—6:45 pm, 400m Dash

—7:10 pm, 300m Hurdles

—7:30 pm, 200m Dash

—7:50 pm, 1600m Run

—8:20 pm, 1600m Relay

3A Conference

Dates of Meets: Thursday, May 11 Only

Stream: Stream on UIL's NFHS Page (Ad-blockers must be turned off to work)

Competing Schools and Athletes: See Posted 3A List by UIL

Girls Field Locations, Times, and Events

—R-1, 9:00 am, Discus

—R-1, 12:30 pm, Shot Put

—P-1, 11:00 am, Pole Vault

—P-2, 11:30 am, High Jump

—P-2, 9:00 am, Long Jump

—P-1, 1:00 pm, Triple Jump

—9:00 am, 3200m Girls

—5:00 pm, 400m Relay

—5:20 pm, 800m Run

—5:45 pm, 100m Girls Hurdles

—6:05 pm, 100m Dash

—6:25 pm, 800m Relay

—6:45 pm, 400m Dash

—7:10 pm, 300m Hurdles

—7:30 pm, 200m Dash

—7:50 pm, 1600m Run

—8:20 pm, 1600m Relay

—R-1, 11:00 am, Discus

—R-2, 12:30 pm, Shot Put

—P-1, 9:00 am, Pole Vault

—P-1, 11:30 am, High Jump

—P-1, 9:00 am, Long Jump

—P-2, 1:00 pm, Triple Jump

—9:00 am, 3200m Boys

—5:00 pm, 400m Relay

—5:20 pm, 800m Run

—5:45 pm, 110m Boys Hurdles

—6:05 pm, 100m Dash

—6:25 pm, 800m Relay

—6:45 pm, 400m Dash

—7:10 pm, 300m Hurdles

—7:30 pm, 200m Dash

—7:50 pm, 1600m Run

—8:20 pm, 1600m Relay

2A Conference

Dates of Meets: Friday, May 12 Only

Stream: Stream on UIL's NFHS Page (Ad-blockers must be turned off to work)

Competing Schools and Athletes: See Posted 2A List by UIL

Girls Field Locations, Times, and Events

—R-1, 9:00 am, Discus

—R-1, 12:30 pm, Shot Put

—P-1, 11:00 am, Pole Vault

—P-2, 11:30 am, High Jump

—P-2, 9:00 am, Long Jump

—P-1, 1:00 pm, Triple Jump

—9:00 am, 3200m Girls

—5:00 pm, 400m Relay

—5:20 pm, 800m Run

—5:45 pm, 100m Girls Hurdles

—6:05 pm, 100m Dash

—6:25 pm, 100m Wheelchair

—6:40 pm, 800m Relay

—7:00 pm, 400m Dash

—7:20pm, 400m Wheelchair

—7:35pm, 300m Hurdles

—7:55 pm, 200m Dash

—8:15 pm, 1600m Run

—8:45 pm, 1600m Relay

—R-1, 11:00 am, Discus

—R-2, 2:00 pm, Shot Put

—P-1, 9:00 am, Pole Vault

—P-1, 11:30 am, High Jump

—P-1, 9:00 am, Long Jump

—P-2, 1:00 pm, Triple Jump

—9:15 am, 3200m Boys

—5:00 pm, 400m Relay

—5:20 pm, 800m Run

—5:45 pm, 110m Boys Hurdles

—6:05 pm, 100m Dash

—6:25 pm, 100m Wheelchair

—6:40 pm, 800m Relay

—7:00 pm, 400m Dash

—7:20pm, 400m Wheelchair

—7:35pm, 300m Hurdles

—7:55 pm, 200m Dash

—8:15 pm, 1600m Run

—8:45 pm, 1600m Relay

1A Conference

Dates of Meets: Saturday, May 13 Only

Stream: Stream on UIL's NFHS Page (Ad-blockers must be turned off to work)

Competing Schools and Athletes: See Posted 1A List by UIL

Girls Field Locations, Times, and Events

—R-1, 9:00 am, Discus

—R-1, 12:30 pm, Shot Put

—P-1, 11:00 am, Pole Vault

—P-2, 11:30 am, High Jump

—P-2, 9:00 am, Long Jump

—P-1, 1:00 pm, Triple Jump

—9:00 am, 3200m Girls

—5:00 pm, 400m Relay

—5:20 pm, 800m Run

—5:45 pm, 100m Girls Hurdles

—6:05 pm, 100m Dash

—6:25 pm, 800m Relay

—6:45 pm, 400m Dash

—7:10 pm, 300m Hurdles

—7:30 pm, 200m Dash

—7:50 pm, 1600m Run

—8:20 pm, 1600m Relay

—R-1, 11:00 am, Discus

—R-2, 2:00 pm, Shot Put

—P-1, 9:00 am, Pole Vault

—P-1, 11:30 am, High Jump

—P-1, 9:00 am, Long Jump

—P-2, 1:00 pm, Triple Jump

—9:15 am, 3200m Boys

—5:00 pm, 400m Relay

—5:20 pm, 800m Run

—5:45 pm, 110m Boys Hurdles

—6:05 pm, 100m Dash

—6:25 pm, 800m Relay

—6:45 pm, 400m Dash

—7:10 pm, 300m Hurdles

—7:30 pm, 200m Dash

—7:50 pm, 1600m Run

—8:20 pm, 1600m Relay

What devices can you use to stream UIL Texas 2023 State Field and Track Meet?

You can watch NFHS Network using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.