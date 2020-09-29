UK’s Arrow Video Channel to Debut Horror Streaming Service in US and Canada on Oct. 1

The UK’s Arrow Video Channel is venturing into the streaming game by launching their new streaming service simply titled, Arrow. The service will become available in the US and Canada beginning on Oct. 1 and will be going for $4.99 per month or $49.99 annually. The service will house “a selection of cult classics, hidden gems and iconic horror films, all curated by the Arrow Video team.”

At launch, Arrow will have several titles available for streaming including, “The Deeper You Dig,” “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” “Crumbs,” “The Hatred,” “Cold Light of Day,” “Videoman” and “The Herschell Gordon Lewis Feast.”

Halloween hits “Hellraiser 1 & 2,” “Elvira,” “Ringu,” the complete “Gamera” series will be available soon thereafter while full collections from the Arrow archives with exclusive extras, rarely seen interviews and documentaries will also follow.

Arrow will be available on iOS, tvOS (Apple TVs), Android, Fire TV, Roku and web. The service is slated to rollout in the UK in 2021.

In the US, Canada and the UK, Arrow will compete with AMC Network’s Shudder, which similarly specializes in in horror, thriller and the supernatural. The service, which recently surpassed one million subscribers, goes for $4.75 per month and $69.99 annually.