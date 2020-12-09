UMC Rebrands as Allblk in January, Targets Black Women

AMC Network’s streamer UMC, which centers on black TV-film content, will be rebranded the first week of January.

Revamped as Allblk, the platform was originally launched in late 2014 as Urban Movie Channel (UMC), created by Robert L. Johnson, BET’s founder. UMC joined AMC Networks in 2018, as part of an acquisition buy.

“UMC’s rebranding as Allblk speaks to the need for curated entertainment experiences immersed in authenticity and targeted to the viewing interest of Black Americans, specifically the Black female audience,” Miguel Penella, president of subscription VOD for AMC Networks said.

Allblk will debut with new original series, such as “Millennials,” “Lace” and the reality makeover series “My Mane Problems.” Plus, the slate will offer the series “Double Cross,” “A House Divided,” WE tv co-production “Beyond the Pole” and Craig Ross Jr.’s “Monogamy.”

The Allblk name will appear on all apps, channels, and platforms in the U.S. across iOS, Android and Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV and Apple TV Channels, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, Dish Network and Sling TV.

The branding changes, but costs remain the same: $4.99/month or $49.99/year.

In addition to UMC, AMC Networks’ other SVODs are Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, IFC Films Unlimited and AMC Plus.