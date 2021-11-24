Welcome UnChainedTV, A New TV Streaming Service That is 100% Vegan

Jane Velez-Mitchel, an activist, media mogul, and award-winning journalist, wants to educate the world about a vegan world with her new streaming TV network, UnChainedTV.

The 100% vegan service will feature plant-based cooking shows, along with talk shows, breaking news, live footage of protests, vegan country music, documentaries about vegan-ism and animal rights, and movies in genres such as thriller, adventure, and conservation. Popular titles include “Earthlings,” “Countdown to Year Zero,” “The Invisible Vegan,” and “Vegucated.”

In addition, the platform’s own award-winning plant-based cooking show, “New Day New Chef” hosted by Velez-Mitchell herself features Miyoko Schinner, the owner of Miyoko’s Creamery, a dairy-free cheese brand.

The series will also have appearances from the world’s top vegan chefs, such as Matthew Kenney, Chef AJ, Chef Babette Davis, The Spork Sisters, Mario Fabbri, Mollie Englehart, Ron Russell, Angela Means Kaaya, and Certified Master Chef Ron DeSantis. There will also be plant-based celebrities like NBA star John Salley, Olympian Dotsie Bausch, Gianna Simone, Katie Cleary, and Jorja Fox.

The content is completely free and hopes to educate and inspire viewers to minimize their harmful impact on Earth and how to survive off of plants.

Jane said, “We give viewers thought-provoking content they cannot get on mainstream television networks. We offer solutions to the world’s leading problems: the climate crisis, deforestation, wildlife extinction, human hunger, and human disease. People who click on UnChainedTV get a window into a life-changing transformation.”

The entrepreneur told Plant Based News, “We have the capacity to go LIVE and have a whole slate of shows just like any mainstream cable TV network, like CNN, MSNBC, or Fox News. That’s the next step as we grow our vegan network.” She then added that her team are building the “vegan CNN.”

UnChainedTV is available as an app on your iPhone, Android, or via Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV, AndroidTV, Samsung Smart TVs, and LG Smart TVs with webOS.