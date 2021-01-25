Univision App is Now Available on Amazon Fire TV

Univision’s streaming app is coming to Amazon Fire TV streaming players and Fire TV Edition smart TVs starting today. The app features content from Univision, UniMás, Galavisión, and more. To open the app, you can say “Alexa, abre Univision” or “Alexa, encuentra Univision.”

The Univision App is also available on Roku Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, iOS, Android, and your computer.

The app includes programming like Noticiero Univision, Primer Impacto, El Gordo y la Flaca, Despierta América, Rosa de Guadalupe, Enamorándonos, as well as exclusive sports programming from Liga MX, UEFA Champions League, Major League Soccer and more.

To gain access to the entire catalog of content, customers will need to sign in using their TV Everywhere credentials.

This comes as Univision is launching PrendeTV, a free ad-supported streaming service early this year. The company announced that the upcoming free, ad-supported service will launch at some point in the first quarter. It will feature premium 100 percent Spanish-language programming.

PrendeTV will offer Hollywood blockbusters, global television series, novelas, comedies, classic sports, documentaries, lifestyle shows and children’s programming, to Univision and Televisa’s exclusive libraries of programming not available on any other streaming platform.