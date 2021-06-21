Univision Launching New Global Streaming Service as Largest Home For Original Spanish Language Content

Univision is entering the global streaming game with a new service that includes free and advertising-supported tiers set to launch in the United States and Latin America in 2022.

According to a release on Monday, the service will offer an expansive library and more Spanish-language original content than any other streaming service.

The service will be bolstered by Univision’s access to the Televisa content library and iconic IP as well as a slate of new original content produced for the service. In April 2021, Televisa and Univision announced a merger deal.

What the release says is the best of the existing PrendeTV, VIX, and Univision Now streaming services will be transitioned and unified into a single global service and brand.

The name, pricing, and launch date for the new service will be announced following the closing of the Televisa-Univision merger later this year.

Currently, VIX and PrendeTV already have more than 7 million users around the world, and that number is growing rapidly, according to Univision CEO Wade Davis.

“With today’s announcement, we are giving an early view into the scale and scope of our streaming ambitions,” Davis said. “My partners and I closed on our acquisition of Univision less than six months ago, and I am incredibly proud of the progress we have made to date.”

The ad-supported service will be anchored by Univision’s Spanish language streaming service, PrendeTV, which launched earlier this year.

The new free tier will include more than 100 linear channels and over 40,000 hours of owned and acquired content that will also be offered in VOD form. This will include upgraded content, including selected originals, major studio films, expanded live sports, and a 24/7 news service.

The new premium subscription tier will feature more than 6,000 hours of Spanish-language content and more than 30 original productions on the service in the first year alone. The original productions are being developed by notable and celebrated Spanish-language content creators, with names familiar to Spanish-speaking audiences, and more due to be announced in the weeks to come.

“With the acquisition and integration of VIX and the launch of the current, early version of PrendeTV, we now have an audience that is more than 7 million users worldwide and growing rapidly,” Davis said. “With this team and the resources we are allocating, we will launch a service that is differentiated, high quality, and best in class.”