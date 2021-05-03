PrendeTV to Stream 40 Free Euro 2020 Matches in June-July

Univision will make each game from this summer’s Euro 2021 available on one of its free platforms. Univision and TUDN will carry 11 games, including the semis and the finals. The other 40 matches will be streamed on PrendeTV, the service that launched in March. The event is still officially called Euro 2020, despite occurring this year.

The tournament was rescheduled due to the pandemic and will run from June 11 to July 11, 2021. Portugal are the defending champions, having won the 2016 competition. UEFA President Michel Platini said the tournament is being hosted in several nations as a “romantic” one-off event to celebrate the 60th “birthday” of the European Championship competition.

“We are thrilled to be able to deliver such a prestigious property to our fanáticos by leveraging the power of Univision’s media portfolio,” said Juan Carlos Rodriguez, president of Sports, Univision. “The EURO is a can’t-miss competition that captivates the entire soccer world, and we are proud to be able to make these matches easily accessible to fans in the U.S.”

Qualified Euro 2021 Teams

Belgium

Italy

Poland

Russia

Ukraine

Spain

France

Turkey

England

Czech Republic

Finland

Sweden

Croatia

Austria

Netherlands

Germany

Portugal

Switzerland

Denmark

Wales

North Macedonia

Slovakia

Scotland

Hungary

PrendeTV (Spanish word for “switch on”) is a free, ad-supported service that features only Spanish-language programming. It debuted with 35 channels and 30,000 hours of Spanish-language programming.

“PrendeTV is an important, early step in Univision’s broader efforts to build the same leadership position we have in Spanish-language TV, in the emerging Spanish-language streaming space,” said Univision CEO Wade Davis.

Univision claims recent research shows that 74% of Spanish-dominant Hispanics and 49% of bilingual Hispanics wish there was more Spanish-language content available, and half of Hispanic Millennials consider Spanish-language content more relevant than English-language content.

PrendeTV offers Hollywood blockbusters, global television series, novelas, comedies, classic sports, documentaries, lifestyle shows, and children’s programming, to Univision and Televisa’s exclusive libraries of programming not available on any other streaming platform.

You can view the service via Prende.TV on desktop and mobile web, and via free mobile and connected TV apps.