USWNT Loses Out on Primetime Games at World Cup; When, How to Watch Team Play Now

The U.S. Women’s National Team is on its quest to win an unprecedented third FIFA Women’s World Cup in a row. But it hasn’t been all smooth sailing for the squad; after winning its first match against Vietnam, the U.S. team played to two draws in a row against the Netherlands and Portugal.

Those results, combined with the Netherlands’ 7-0 demolishing of Vietnam have led to the USWNT finishing second in its group during the group stage of play. The team still advances to the knockout round, but because it’s not in first place, it won’t get the most advantageous viewing timeslots should the team continue moving forward in the tournament.

Had the USWNT been able to secure a first-place finish in Group E, it would have played at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 5, and winning that game would have slotted it into a 9 p.m. ET start time on Thursday, Aug. 10. Instead, fans will have to wake up either very early or go to sleep very late to watch the team attempt to move forward in this year’s World Cup.

What is the Schedule for the USWNT if It Continues Winning?

Date Time (ET) Round Sunday, Aug. 6 5 a.m. Round of 16 Friday, Aug. 11 3:30 a.m. Quarterfinals Tuesday, Aug. 15 4 a.m. Semifinals Sunday, Aug. 20 6 a.m. Final

How Can You Stream the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

All 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup matches are available either on Fox or FS1. There are five live TV streaming services that allow customers to watch World Cup coverage, though how complete that coverage will be depends somewhat on what service you choose and which market you live in.

DIRECTV STREAM allows you to see World Cup games on Fox and FS1, provided your local Fox affiliate isn’t blacked out thanks to the DIRECTV-Nexstar carriage dispute. The service offers a five-day free trial and the largest selection of top cable channels of any live TV streaming service.

Sling TV is great for users on a budget, but you have to make sure that Fox is offered in your area with the service. If it is, new customers to Sling can save 50% off their first month of service, so they can watch the rest of the USWNT’s games for as little as $20.

Fubo is a great choice for sports lovers. Its plans start at $85.98 including regional sports network (RSN) fees, but for that price, you’ll get a huge array of national sports channels, and at least one of your market’s RSNs. Fubo also comes with a seven-day free trial, so you’ll be able to give it a thorough test before committing.

Hulu + Live TV starts at $69.99 per month, so it’s a good live TV service for middle-of-the-road budgets. It offers Fox and FS1 in major markets, and a subscription comes with the Disney Bundle included in the price. That means Disney+ and ESPN+ will be right at your fingertips with a Hulu + Live TV subscription at no extra charge.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

YouTube TV starts at $72.99 normally, though right now new users can get the service for $64.99 per month for their first three months thanks to a special deal If customers want to pay an extra $9.99 per month on top of their subscription fee, they can see the USWNT in Ultra-High-Definition 4K thanks to the 4K Plus add-on pack.