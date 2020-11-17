Verizon Announces the Launch of 2nd-Gen ‘Stream TV’ Connected TV Device

Verizon today announced the launch of their next generation Stream TV device. The Android TV-powered device makes it easier for users to finds the best on-demand entertainment and is launching with an updated user interface. The device originally launched in November 2019, and following launch added support for 4K and 5.1 Surround Sound.

Stream TV uses Verizon UI which pulls content from top streaming services such as Disney+, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and organizes the viewer’s favorite shows so they can seamlessly pick up where they left off or dive into new content from the main menu.

The device comes with support for 4K Ultra HD, HDR10 and HDR 10+ display formats as well as a remote with one-touch access to Google Assistant voice search and controls. For those annoying moments when you simply can’t locate your remote, Stream TV allows you to locate it by tapping the power button twice, which will make the remote beep until the user presses any button.

The new Stream TV is available today for $69.99 at verizon.com/streamtv. Updates to the original Stream TV begin rolling out soon and will add the new Verizon UI and navigation improvements. New Verizon Fios or 5G Home customers may also get a Stream TV at no additional cost with a new installation.

Verizon’s next-gen Stream TV launches mere weeks after T-Mobile announced the launch of their TVision Hub streaming player and streaming TV service, TVision. The service comes with two plans: TVision VIBE and TVision Live starting at just $10 a month.