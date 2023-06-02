Verizon Customers Get Special Access to Bundle of Netflix and Paramount+ with Showtime for Discounted Rate Through +play

Verizon’s +play streaming aggregation platform is giving users of the telecom service another great deal. For the first time, Netflix is coming together with Paramount+ and Showtime for a new streaming bundle featuring big savings, and it’s only available to Verizon customers.

7-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: FATALATTRACTION

Right now, Verizon users can head to +play and get a bundle of Netflix Premium and Paramount+ with Showtime for just $25.99 per month. Separately, these two services cost $32.99 monthly, which means users can save 19% if they opt to go for the +play bundle instead. Netflix’s Premium tier has more features than any of its other price plans, including spatial audio and Ultra-High-Definition 4K streaming on select titles, and the ability to stream on up to four devices at once and download content for offline viewing. Since the bundle includes Paramount+ with Showtime, it will offer access to the entire Paramount+ and Showtime libraries ad-free, plus a 24/7 livestream of the user’s local CBS affiliate.

Netflix customers who already have an account can link it to Verizon’s new offer if their plan was not purchased through +play. Users who did subscribe to Netflix via +play must cancel their subscription and get to the end of the billing cycle before signing up for the new, bundled offering. The same is true of all current Paramount+ subscribers who want to take advantage of the deal, whether they originally signed up through +play or not.

The move to bundle Paramount+ with Showtime and Netflix together by Verizon comes mere weeks before Paramount+ officially merges its Premium tier with Showtime. Once that merger is executed on June 27, Paramount+’s Premium tier will cease to exist, and only Paramount+ Essential and Paramount+ with Showtime will continue to carry on.

Aggregation platforms like +play are a considerable aid for consumers, as they round up all of a user’s various streaming subscriptions on one monthly bill. Verizon can provide this service very effectively, as it does not have a subscription video streaming service of its own. That makes it appear as a more neutral party to competing streamers like Netflix and Paramount+, allowing companies to put their streaming apps on the platform without having to worry that they’re aiding the competition by doing so.

The stacking of streaming services is declining as more and more customers cry out for aggregation. Verizon’s +play is one of the best streaming aggregation platforms out there, and if it continues to offer streaming bundles at great prices, its reputation among users, as well as its streaming partners, will continue to grow.